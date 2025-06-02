On 24th May 2025, in Buxar, Bihar, five members of a family were shot due to personal enmity, three out of them lost their lives in this incident. 8 days after this entire incident, local RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and MLA Vijendra Yadav reached the house of the victims to meet them.

During this visit, the victims and villagers expressed their anger against them. The RJD leaders were asked that when leaders of every party had been visiting during the past 8 days, why did the local MP and MLA not bother to pay them a visit? RJD MP Sudhakar Singh started making excuses of pressure from the administration and limited resources when directly questioned.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, MP Sudhakar Singh said that first the administration did not allow him to come and after that he went to Tamil Nadu. That is why he was late in visiting the bereaved family.

When the angry people questioned him for not providing any update on the entire matter till now, he said that due to lack of resources, he is not able to remain active on social media.

MLA Vijendra Yadav said the accused is crazy

Apart from this, MLA Vijendra Yadav called the accused a crazy person. Vijendra Yadav said that Manoj, who is a named accused in the murder case, is a ‘crazy’ man.

Apart from this, the MLA started uttering all sorts of things about the army as well. He said, “The army also teaches us that when bullets start firing and you are weak, then run away from there. Even if you come back stronger later.”

Villagers were furious at his statements. The victim’s family told MP Sudhakar Singh that they have lost their family, and just want justice.

What is the entire matter

Three members of the same family were shot dead over a sand dispute in Ahiyapur, Buxar, Bihar. There was a dispute going on between the two families involved for past several days.

On Saturday (May 24, 2025), the family had gone out for a walk in the morning, when they were shot by people who came in two Scorpios near the canal. Vinod, Sunil and Virendra Singh of the family died on the spot and two others were seriously injured. One of the injured had to have his leg amputated due to serious injuries.

On the complaint of the victim’s side, the police have named 19 people. Out of these, the political connections of two people Santosh Yadav and Manoj Yadav have come to the fore.

JDU leaders are calling the murders ‘violence done by the opposition’. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar shared pictures of Santosh Yadav, the accused in the murder case, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and MP Sudhakar Singh, and said that this is organised violence with political support.