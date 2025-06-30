An incident of love jihad has come to light from Bihar where a 27-year-old woman from Khajekala area of ​​Patna revealed that a man named Muhammad Siraj Ahmed, native of Gopalganj, posed as Sonu to trap her.

He is a PG student of NMCH (Nalanda Medical College Hospital) and lives in its hostel. He abused her, forced her to consume beef and pushed her to convert to Islam. She has lodged an FIR (First Information Report) at the women’s police station.

The young woman visited the hospital for treatment 3 years ago where she met him. The two began talking and ultimately formed a friendship. They exchanged numbers which led to a series of meetings.

He consistently pursued her and seduced her with his sweet promises. On the day of Chhath puja, he even went to the ghat to offer Arghya (offering water) and after taking the prasad, he declared, “I have performed this Chhath for you. I wish to marry you.”

Meanwhile, she had already developed feelings for the accused. She devoted herself entirely to him and they began staying in a rented room as everything seemed to be going smoothly until one day she discovered his reality which strained their relationship.

She stated that approximately two years prior, she overheard him conversing with his friends in an Islamic manner, which led her to suspect his identity.

The victim was shocked after reading his documents. When she confronted him, the perpetrator responded that he had to trick her otherwise she would not have consented to his affection. However, he continued to deceive her in the name of marriage. Meanwhile, he repeatedly sexually exploited her during the duration of their affair.

The Muslim man also compelled her to embrace Islam and assaulted her when she declined. He brought her to Sabzibagh and even pressurised her to eat beef, perform Namaaz five times a day, observe Roza and recite six types of Kalma. She refused to comply to his outrageous demands and he returned home on Eid to marry someone else this year.

Afterwards, he taunted, “Four marriages are permissible in my religion, if you accept Islam, I will keep you too,” when she protested. She also went to his house but his family members thrashed her and declared that two marriages are allowed in their faith.

The woman charged that she arrived at the women’s police station on 14th June to file a complaint, however, the cops made her to move from one police station to another for five days. An FIR was finally registered at the women’s police station under the charges of rape, cheating and kidnapping when the Director General of Police (DGP) attended the Janta Darbar on 19th June.

She called herself a victim of love jihad and accused that no additional charges were filed in relation to it. She also mentioned that the offender was trying to kidnap her and she has to regularly relocate out of fear as he has been persistently harassing her. She unveiled that on 9th May he contacted her to arrange a meeting at a restaurant and attempted to abduct her at the location.

She further conveyed that he even threatened her, warning that her fate would be more dire than that of Shraddha Walkar and he would dismember her into 25 pieces and then dump her remains.

According to the authorities, the woman informed that a Muslim youth concealed his identity, engaged in a romantic relationship with her and subjected her to both physical and mental torture. He and his family assualted her. He even raped her multiple times under the guise of marriage and did nikah (with another girl). A case has been lauched and the matter is under investigation.