The narrow Strait of Hormuz is once again making global headlines. Iran has recently warned that it might close this vital waterway as its conflict with Israel escalates. Hormuz is not an ordinary waterway. It is the world’s most important oil transit checkpoint, funnelling around 20% of global oil consumption, which translates to around 21 million barrels per day.

If the passage shuts down because of the Israel-Iran conflict, oil prices would surge and the supply chain would be impacted worldwide. Unlike other routes, there is no alternative path out of the Persian Gulf. Every tanker leaving Gulf ports has to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Even countries that do not rely on Gulf oil would feel the pain, as a major supply shock would spike global energy prices.

This is not the first time Iranian forces have used the Strait of Hormuz as a bargaining chip during a war. During the 1980s “Tanker War”, Iran and Iraq attacked oil vessels, but the pathway was not fully shut. Closing it now would hurt Iran’s own exports and almost certainly provoke the United States’ military intervention. Notably, the US 5th Fleet patrols these waters.

However, the mere threat is a powerful weapon. For Iran, attacking shipping lanes is a card to play amid hostilities. It is a way to pressure adversaries without direct confrontation, and Iran is, anyway, a master in proxy wars. The world is reminded that a single strait, only a few kilometres across, can hold global trade hostage. Hormuz’s plight points towards a broader historical truth, that is, whoever controls the marine trade chokepoints controls the flow of wealth and power. This reality has driven empires and ignited wars for centuries.

Vasco da Gama at Calicut – Ports as Gateways to Empire

The strategic grip of ports on power is not new. There have been several instances that shaped the world we see today. Over 500 years ago, a voyage to an Indian port altered the course of history. In 1498, Vasco da Gama landed at Calicut on India’s Malabar Coast. He became the first European to find an alternative sea route to India, without relying on the Arabs and Ottomans. It was a breakthrough that shattered the old world order in the coming years and paved ways for the colonisation of India by European powers.

For centuries, spice trade to Europe was dominated by Venice and its Middle Eastern partners, who controlled overland routes. Da Gama’s arrival by sea, however, opened direct ocean commerce and broke the Venetian monopoly. It allowed Portugal to tap into the fabulous profits of pepper, cinnamon, and cloves at the source. Notably, Portugal was a tiny country with a population of less than 1.5 million.

The Portuguese quickly understood that controlling key seaports was the key to imperial dominance. Admiral Alfonso de Albuquerque, their colonial architect, believed in focusing on a few strategic ports and maritime chokepoints to command the Indian Ocean trade. By force and treaty, the Portuguese seized a string of port fortresses, Goa in India (1510), Hormuz at the Gulf entrance, Malacca in South Asia (1511), aimed at diverting all spice traffic to Lisbon.

Though only temporarily, the plan worked. Venetian spice revenues fell to a third of previous levels in the early 1500s, as trade got re-routed via Portuguese harbours. Though Portugal’s Eastern empire eventually overextended and declined, the lesson was clear: secure the port, and you secure a foothold on unprecedented wealth and power. Other European powers took note. The British arrived in India a century later and similarly began with a coastal takeover.

The British East India Company established fortified trading ports at Madras in 1649, Bombay in the 1660s, and Calcutta in 1690. These were all prime harbours granted by local rulers. From these port bases, the British could project military force inland. By the mid-18th century, India’s Mughal Empire had fractured, and the British used their coastal strongholds and private armies to pick off Indian states one by one. Eventually, they got hold of the entire subcontinent. In short, the colonisation of India began from the sea. Whoever held the ports of entry, whether Portuguese galleons or British East Indiamen, held the gateway to conquest.

Sevastopol – Russia’s Lifeline to warm waters of trade

Seaports gave power not only to colonial traders but also to would-be great powers starved of access. Consider Sevastopol, the prized port on the Crimean Peninsula. From the era of the Tsars to Putin’s Russia, Sevastopol has been seen as a lifeline to the world’s oceans. It is Russia’s only warm-water naval port, which it can use year-round, unlike the ice-prone harbours of the North and East.

Catherine the Great first seized Crimea in 1783 explicitly to secure this warm-water outlet. It fulfilled Russia’s age-old quest for a year-round port. Ever since, the Black Sea port of Sevastopol has been Russia’s springboard into the Mediterranean and beyond. Because of this, Crimea has been a flashpoint of conflict for centuries.

In the Crimean War of 1853–1856, Britain and France went to war to check Russian expansion and protect Ottoman Turkey. The Allies knew that Sevastopol was Russia’s naval nerve centre in the Black Sea. In 1854, they invaded Crimea specifically to capture Sevastopol, which housed the Tsar’s Black Sea Fleet.

The port was strategically important as it was the location of the Tsar’s Black Sea Fleet, seen as a threat to the Mediterranean. Following a bloody year-long siege, Sevastopol fell and Russia’s fleet was neutralised, at least for some time. Fast-forward to 2014, and once again, Sevastopol was at stake.

When the pro-Russian president was removed in Kyiv, Moscow feared losing its leased naval base in Sevastopol to a hostile government. The Kremlin resorted to a dramatic response. Russian troops annexed Crimea outright and reasserted control over Sevastopol’s harbour. President Putin did it openly, keeping NATO out and keeping Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in.

For Russia, it was not only strategically important to maintain a naval base at Sevastopol, but it was also a matter of self-esteem. Sevastopol housed Russia’s only warm-water port. There were around 15,000 military personnel, and it was impossible for Russia to choose an alternative, as there was none. Losing Sevastopol would bottle up Russia’s navy. Sevastopol is the only way Russia can send warships from the Black Sea through Turkey’s straits to the Mediterranean and project power abroad.

The need to hold Sevastopol drove Russia to seize Crimea in 2014, just as it had driven Catherine in 1783. The port is the prize, national pride and naval strategy altogether.

Turkey’s Gatekeeping of the Black Sea

As Sevastopol is Russia’s sea gate, Turkey holds two key waterways, the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles. These are the only outlets from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. These Turkish Straits have given Istanbul, once called Constantinople, enormous geopolitical clout as a maritime gatekeeper. Since the Montreux Convention of 1936, Turkey has had sovereign control over the straits. It can regulate naval traffic in both peace and war.

In peacetime, commercial ships pass through these straits peacefully. However, Montreux Convention sharply limits the size and stay of foreign warships in the Black Sea and effectively bars outside powers from having permanent deployment there. Only six Black Sea nations, including Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Romania, and Bulgaria, are allowed to have full-fledged navies in those waters. In practice, such an arrangement has made the Black Sea a joint Turkish-Russian lake.

In wartime, Turkey uses its leverage. Montreux empowers Ankara to close the straits to military vessels of any warring state. In February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Turkey invoked Montreux to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles to all warships not returning to home port.

Turkey played neutral, but in practice, it trapped a number of Russian naval assets outside the Black Sea, since Ukraine’s navy was negligible compared to Russia. It showed how Turkey’s control of a mere few miles of waterway can have great influence on a powerful country’s operations.

Historically, the Turkish Straits have been coveted and contested. In the 19th century, Russians fought several wars with the Ottoman Empire with the aim of gaining control over Constantinople and the straits. During World War I, the Allied powers launched the Gallipoli campaign in 1915 in an attempt to storm the Dardanelles, knock out Ottoman defences, and open a sea supply route to Russia. However, it was a costly failure. Today, with the help of its geography and treaties signed with different nations and organisations, Turkey sits astride one of the world’s most important naval crossroads. It exerts quiet control over who enters the Black Sea. Its role of diplomatic leverage is far beyond its size. NATO allies and Russia alike have to follow Turkey’s rules in these narrow waters.

Global Chokepoints from Singapore to Gibraltar

Beyond Hormuz and the Turkish Straits, there are several maritime chokepoints that shape global trade and security. These narrow passages and pivotal ports act as valves in the circulation of global commerce. In times of conflict, these passages are also used as pressure points.

Strait of Malacca in Singapore

The Strait of Malacca connects the Indian and South China Sea near Singapore and Malaysia. It is one of the busiest shipping lanes on Earth. Around 30% of all globally traded goods pass through this corridor. Everything from Middle Eastern oil to Chinese manufactures squeezes between Sumatra and Singapore’s island.

For the British Empire, Singapore was the “Gibraltar of the East”, a fortified port guarding this artery of empire. In today’s time, Singapore’s port (among the world’s largest) and the strait remain vital to Asian trade. However, it is also a vulnerability. A blockage or conflict in this passage could send tremors through the world economy. Furthermore, there is a limit to this strait’s capacity, and experts believe it will reach its maximum traffic by the end of this decade. Regional powers are exploring alternatives, including the possibility of diverting traffic to a Thai canal or a rail “land bridge” to bypass Malacca.

Bab-el-Mandeb in Djibouti

Bab-el-Mandeb links the Red Sea and Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean. It is flanked by Djibouti and Yemen at the Horn of Africa. Though it is less famous, Bab-el-Mandeb still sees around 10% of global trade, including much of Europe’s Asia-bound oil. It has also become heavily militarised, as it has attracted foreign bases from the US, China, France and others due to its strategic location.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has exposed this strait’s vulnerability. In late 2023, terrorists from the Houthi group started attacking ships in the Red Sea and threatened merchant vessels. An attack or closure of this strait would force ships to detour around Africa, much as a Suez Canal blockage would. Indeed, Bab-el-Mandeb and Suez are interlinked components of the Europe-Asia route. The presence of great power navies in Djibouti is a 21st-century echo of the 19th-century scramble for coaling stations, a reminder that the value of a chokepoint rarely escapes strategic notice.

Due to the ongoing Houthi attacks on Israel and US vessels, many commercial ships have been avoiding this route, instead choosing to spend extra days and extra fuel to go around Africa.

Suez Canal

The Suez Canal was carved through Egypt in 1869. It is an artificial chokepoint that has become one of the world’s most strategic waterways. It connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. It saves ships from the 7,000 kilometre detour around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. By the 1950s, two-thirds of Europe’s oil was sailing through Suez.

The canal handles over 20,000 ship transits a year. Its importance has been proven whenever it is closed. During the 1956 Suez Crisis and again from 1967–75, after the Arab-Israeli wars, global shipping had to reroute around the Cape, increasing costs. In 2021, a single grounded container ship (EverGiven) blocked the Suez for six days, resulting in a loss of $10 billion in trade losses each day.

Suez’s centrality also makes it a geopolitical chess piece. Control of the canal was so prized that it sparked an invasion in 1956. Egypt’s government heavily secures the waterway, given modern threats like militant attacks in the Sinai or, more recently, spill-over from Red Sea clashes.

Panama Canal

The Panama Canal is yet another man-made shortcut. It was opened in 1914 and links the Atlantic and Pacific through Central America. It enables vessels to avoid the stormy Cape Horn route, making it crucial for both commercial shipping and naval mobility. The canal connects nearly 2,000 ports across 170 countries. The importance of the canal can be understood by the fact that in 2023 alone, it handled over 14,000 ship transits.

The United States long controlled the canal zone, 1903 to 1999, to be precise. It still regards its neutrality as vital. However, supersized cargo ships and US Navy carriers now test its limits. Panama remains a key conduit for grain exports, LNG shipments, and the US Navy’s ability to rapidly shift forces between oceans. Recent droughts, however, have lowered water levels and forced Panama Canal authorities to restrict large ship transits, reminding the world that even this engineering marvel is a fragile resource.

Notably, United States President Donald Trump recently expressed a desire to seize control of the Panama Canal once again, resulting in diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Strait of Gibraltar

The Strait of Gibraltar is a storied strait at the mouth of the Mediterranean. It has been a strategic prize since antiquity. It is only 12 kilometres wide and serves as a gate between the Atlantic Ocean and the Med. On one side, there is the Rock of Gibraltar, which has been a British-held fortress since 1704, and on the other side, there is the coast of Morocco and Spain.

Gibraltar’s position allows whoever controls it to monitor and potentially seal off naval traffic into the Mediterranean. The British recognised this and have clung to “the Rock” through countless challenges, enduring several sieges by Spain and France. It was so pivotal that during the Napoleonic Wars, it proved essential to defeating the French Navy in the Med and keeping trade routes to India open.

Even today, the UK’s naval base there helps it project power into the Med and North Atlantic. The strait sees a constant flow of tankers and cargo ships; closure would trap shipping in (or out of) the Med. Thus, the Rock’s strategic value far exceeds its size. It is a stationary aircraft carrier of sorts, anchoring British (and NATO) influence at a global chokepoint.

Each of these locales, whether a man-made canal like Panama or a natural strait like Malacca, illustrates the same principle: that the control of a seaway confers outsized influence. They are the pressure points of globalisation. Little wonder that throughout history, rival powers have schemed to possess them or built fleets to secure access.

Wars for the Waves: Gibraltar, Singapore, Suez and More

As these straits and ports are so crucial, they have often been flashpoints of warfare for maritime dominance. Great powers in history have repeatedly fought over harbours and sea lanes. They knew that the victor would command trade and projection of force.

Crimean War of 1853 to 1856

As discussed before, this war was fundamentally about Russia’s bid to challenge the status quo in the Near East, and the Anglo-French resolve to contain Russia’s naval power. The focal point became Sevastopol, the Russian naval base. The British and French poured armies and fleets into besieging Sevastopol in 1854–55 precisely because destroying Russia’s Black Sea Fleet would remove the Russian threat from the Mediterranean.

The epic siege, immortalised by events like the Charge of the Light Brigade, ended with the city in ruins and Russia humbled. The post-war treaty forced Russia to temporarily forfeit the Black Sea Fleet. The result of the war illustrated how control of a single port could be deemed worth a pan-European war. Sevastopol’s saga would repeat in 2014 when Russia, unwilling to lose its naval foothold, annexed Crimea, a 21st-century annexation motivated by 19th-century-style geopolitics. In many ways, it was the 2014 annexation of Crimea that sowed the seeds of the Russia-Ukraine war, that has been raging for three years now.

Great Siege of Gibraltar of 1779 to 1783

When the American Revolution raged across the Atlantic, an equally pivotal siege unfolded in the Mediterranean. Spain, with the help of France, attempted to take control of Gibraltar from Britain. The war involved bombarding and blockading “the Rock” for several long years. Despite desperate conditions, the British fought until the siege was lifted in 1783. The victory had far-reaching consequences. British determination to keep Gibraltar, even at the cost of diverting fleets from America, showed how vital the strait was to London’s grand strategy.

Historians argue that the resources Britain tied up at Gibraltar might have cost it the war in America. However, in the subsequent Napoleonic Wars, Gibraltar paid dividends. It served as an indispensable base to undermine Napoleonic France’s naval operations and protected British commerce to the East.

In other words, holding that “few kilometres of barren rock” turned out to be crucial for Britain’s global empire. The Great Siege remains the longest in British history, a testament to how fiercely an empire will fight for a strategic port.

Battle of Singapore in 1942

Sometimes, losing a port is all it takes to alter history. In December 1941, the Japanese Army swept down the Malayan Peninsula and attacked Singapore, which was Britain’s mighty naval bastion in Asia. Singapore’s fall was swift and shocking. British forces surrendered on 15th February 1942, with 80,000 troops taken prisoner, the largest capitulation in British military history.

Churchill called it the worst disaster in British military history. Why was Singapore so significant? It was Britain’s foremost military base and economic port in Southeast Asia, anchoring its interwar defence strategy in the region.

Dubbed the “Gibraltar of the East”, Singapore’s docks and big guns were supposed to deter any Asian aggressor. Its loss not only handed Japan control of the Malacca Strait and a superb harbour, but also shattered the myth of Western imperial invincibility. The domino effect was visible. Japanese victory in Singapore emboldened independence movements and sounded the death knell of British rule in Asia. Control of that port had made the British Empire in Asia, and losing it broke their hold. The battle exemplified how maritime power and colonial power went hand in hand. Once the Royal Navy was swept from its eastern base, Britain’s Asian colonies were doomed.

Suez Crisis of 1956

In a 20th-century example of fighting over a chokepoint, Britain and France went to war in 1956 to seize back the Suez Canal after Egypt’s President Nasser nationalised it. For the European powers, Suez was an economic lifeline (the shortcut for oil and colonial trade) and a symbol of residual imperial influence.

In late October 1956, Britain and France, in collusion with Israel, launched military operations against Egypt to topple Nasser and reclaim the canal. Militarily, the Anglo-French forces swiftly occupied the canal zone. But geopolitically, the gambit failed, the US and USSR pressured them into a humiliating withdrawal.

The Suez Canal was closed for months as sunken ships blocked navigation. It demonstrated how easily a chokepoint can be paralysed. The crisis marked the end of Britain and France as global policemen and the rise of new superpowers. It also underlined the importance of the Suez Canal.

At the very moment the European empires were fading, Suez became the highway of oil. By 1955, half of the canal’s traffic was petroleum. Control over Suez was so strategic that great powers were willing to go to war. When they lost that control, it signalled that their era had ended. Ever since, Suez’s status has been an international concern. Egypt takes pride in safeguarding it and, of course, profiting from tolls. The Suez episode shows that even in the modern age, nations will fight to possess a crucial transit route, no matter how costly it may be or even if the profits are much lesser than the losses.

Going further, the Anglo-Dutch Wars of the 1600s can be added to the list, where control of sea lanes and trading posts sparked repeated naval conflicts between England and the Netherlands. Another example from the past is the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, where Admiral Nelson’s victory ensured British dominance of the seas, and thus its global trade empire, by crushing Napoleonic naval power.

From Athens versus Sparta, to the British Grand Fleet versus the German High Seas Fleet, to modern carrier groups patrolling chokepoints, command of the sea’s strategic arteries has been a deciding factor in power politics.

Cleopatra’s Naval Gambit

To end with a historical anecdote, let us consider one of antiquity’s most famous figures, Queen Cleopatra VII of Egypt. She was deeply aware of the power of naval dominance. In the last days of the Roman Republic, Cleopatra aligned with Mark Antony in a massive bid to rule the Mediterranean. She personally commanded a fleet alongside Antony’s in the climactic conflict against Octavian, who would later become Emperor Augustus.

The showdown came at the Battle of Actium in 31 BC, a naval engagement off the coast of Greece. Antony and Cleopatra’s combined fleet of giant galleys faced Octavian’s smaller, more agile ships. Despite Cleopatra’s wealth and Egypt’s naval resources backing Antony, by some accounts she brought 60 ships herself, and Antony had around 500, the battle went poorly for them.

Octavian’s navy, led by Admiral Agrippa, outmanoeuvred the heavy Egyptian ships. In the thick of battle, Antony’s lines collapsed. Cleopatra took the chance to break out of the engagement with her squadron of ships and abandoned the battle. When Antony’s forces saw her depart, they lost hope, and Octavian won decisively.

The defeat ended Cleopatra’s naval power and her rule. Antony and Cleopatra fled to Egypt and soon committed suicide as Octavian closed in. Actium’s outcome had huge consequences. Octavian’s victory made him master of the Mediterranean and ushered in the Roman Empire under his new name, Augustus. For Cleopatra, it was the end of her ambitions. She may be remembered for her romances and political intrigue, but her final throw of the dice was at sea, and it was a naval defeat that sealed the fall of Egypt to Rome.

Conclusion

From the Strait of Hormuz in 2025 to Actium in 31 BC, geography has dictated the fate of empires. Seaports, straits, and canals are more than geographic features, they are the lifelines of commerce and conflict. An empire rises by securing trade routes and falls when it loses them. Whether it is Russia holding Sevastopol or Britain losing Singapore, chokepoints shape global power. Despite modern warfare shifting to missiles and cyberspace, sea lanes still decide leverage. As crises unfold, history reminds us, control of the waves, from Gibraltar to Malacca, remains as decisive today as it was centuries ago.