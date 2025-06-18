The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted relief to a minor girl, aged 16, who was forced into child marriage and directed the Bihar and Delhi Police to ensure the safety of the girl and her friend.

The girl approaching the apex court has said that her family had married her off to a 32-33-year-old contractor on December 9, 2024, from whom they had taken a loan.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan also issued notices to the Bihar and Delhi governments.

It asked the DGP of Bihar and the Police Commissioner of Delhi to provide full security to the girl and her friend and ensure no harm is caused to them. The bench also sought a status report from the police.

It further directed that the police have to be in touch with the girl and her friend so that, in case of emergency, necessary assistance can be provided to them.

The girl, a resident of Bihar, filed a petition in the apex court through her friend, saying that her family forcibly married her off and she has been subjected to physical abuse and harassment by her in-laws.

The teenager stated that she recently appeared for her Class 10 Board exams and wishes to continue her studies, but her in-laws are not agreeable to it.

She has appealed to the apex court to protect her from her family and husband and sought annulment of her forced marriage under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006.

The girl further explained that she willingly ran away from home with a friend. However, her family has now filed a kidnapping case against her friend, concealing the fact that her daughter was married.

The petition said that her husband has been pursuing the case personally and has told people in Madhopur village that he would not mind going to jail after killing her.

The petition stated, “The Petitioner is presently on the run with a friend (Saurabh Kumar) and fears they would be killed if they returned back to Bihar or were apprehended in the hunt launched for them.”

According to the plea, her husband, a civil contractor, claimed that the girl’s parents were indebted to them and she would have to continue in the marriage rather than go for further studies to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher or a lawyer.

She sought protection from any coercive action by police till the matter is finally decided by law.

