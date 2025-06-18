Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court orders police protection for minor girl who escaped from in-law’s house after...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court orders police protection for minor girl who escaped from in-law’s house after she was forced into child marriage by parents

The 16-year-old girl said that her family had married her off to a 32-33-year-old contractor, from whom they had taken a loan. She has appealed to the apex court to protect her from her family and husband, and sought annulment of her forced marriage

ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted relief to a minor girl, aged 16, who was forced into child marriage and directed the Bihar and Delhi Police to ensure the safety of the girl and her friend.

The girl approaching the apex court has said that her family had married her off to a 32-33-year-old contractor on December 9, 2024, from whom they had taken a loan.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan also issued notices to the Bihar and Delhi governments.

It asked the DGP of Bihar and the Police Commissioner of Delhi to provide full security to the girl and her friend and ensure no harm is caused to them. The bench also sought a status report from the police.

It further directed that the police have to be in touch with the girl and her friend so that, in case of emergency, necessary assistance can be provided to them.

The girl, a resident of Bihar, filed a petition in the apex court through her friend, saying that her family forcibly married her off and she has been subjected to physical abuse and harassment by her in-laws.

The teenager stated that she recently appeared for her Class 10 Board exams and wishes to continue her studies, but her in-laws are not agreeable to it.

She has appealed to the apex court to protect her from her family and husband and sought annulment of her forced marriage under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006.

The girl further explained that she willingly ran away from home with a friend. However, her family has now filed a kidnapping case against her friend, concealing the fact that her daughter was married.

The petition said that her husband has been pursuing the case personally and has told people in Madhopur village that he would not mind going to jail after killing her.

The petition stated, “The Petitioner is presently on the run with a friend (Saurabh Kumar) and fears they would be killed if they returned back to Bihar or were apprehended in the hunt launched for them.”

According to the plea, her husband, a civil contractor, claimed that the girl’s parents were indebted to them and she would have to continue in the marriage rather than go for further studies to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher or a lawyer.

She sought protection from any coercive action by police till the matter is finally decided by law.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah resorts to appeasing Christian missionaries after favouring Islamic radicals, misleads by linking conversions to ‘caste discrimination’

शिव -

‘No foul play, complied with all rules’: SC clears Reliance Foundation’s Vantara in animal acquisition case

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com