Thursday, September 18, 2025
Updated:

How violence against Hindus started in Maheshtala? Muslims triggered over a Tulsi plant near temple, Junaid’s wife spreading rumors of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, and more

Junaid's wife spread the rumour of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. That further helped instigate the crowd of thousands that had already gathered there.

The Tulsi plant upset Muslims and eventually led to violence (Image Source: OpIndia Hindi)

On June 11, 2025, a Muslim mob targeted Hindus in Maheshtala, Kolkata. Muslims were angry over planting of a Tulsi plant outside a temple. During this time, they also attacked and vandalized the temple. They selectively targeted shops and houses of Hindus in the area. The police have filed 7 FIRs in this case.

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, Hindus shared that Muslims were not allowing the construction of Tulsi manch in front of the Shiva temple. Rubai Ghosh shared that a fruit seller named Junaid has grabbed the land in front of the temple. Ghosh said that not a single Muslim opened his shop on June 11, and they all gathered in thousands in the area.

Another Hindu in the area, Vijendra Goswami, said that this mob started pelting stones and started violence. They also targeted the police along with the Hindus. The Muslim mob even tried to break the Shiva temple and looted all the goods kept in the shops nearby. Hindus say that their vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

Aurobindo Balo, who was injured in this violence by the Muslim mob, said that the mob was led by Junaid, a fruit seller, while his wife Rani was instigating the mob. Hindus living nearby shared that instead of trying to resolve the issue through dialogue, the Muslim mob resorted to violence and kept targeting their shops.

Aurobindo Balo said that Junaid’s wife spread the rumour of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. He said that at that time 2-3 thousand people had gathered and the police could not do anything during the violence. Meanwhile, Muslims have claimed that Junaid was asked to chant Jai Shri Ram and the violence happened due to the Tulsi plant.

The police have registered 7 FIRs in this case. The police have arrested 41 people. Junaid has also been arrested. The police is also investigating the role of other Muslims in the area. The police have also arrested some Hindus in the case.

It is worth noting that on June 11, 2025, a Muslim mob resorted to violence in Maheshtala, Kolkata. The target of this violence was a Shiva temple which was vandalised. More than 60 people were injured in the violence, including policemen. The video of the violence also surfaced online. BJP has demanded action against the culprits from the state government.

