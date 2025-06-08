Sunday, June 8, 2025
World Malayalee Council promotes tourism in Azerbaijan, which stood with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, after Afridi was welcomed by another Kerala group in Dubai

The ‘Exciting WMC global conference package’ includes Luxurious Hotel Stay, Guided City Tour, Daily Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Airport Transfer, E Visa, Gala Dinner, Sight Seeing at Iconic Landmarks, Boulevard Walking Tour, Old Baku Walking Tour., DJ Party, Arabic & Western Dances etc.

OpIndia Staff

The World Malayalee Council (WMC), an organization representing the global Malayali diaspora, has sparked controversy by announcing its 2025 Global Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 28-29. The decision has drawn sharp criticism due to Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor, the counter-terrorism military operation in May 2025.

World Malayalee Council is holding its 14th Biennial Conference in Baku, and the promotion for the event on its website looks like a tourism promo for the country. The ‘Exciting WMC global conference package’ includes Luxurious Hotel Stay, Guided City Tour, Daily Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Airport Transfer, E Visa, Gala Dinner with Fellowship, Sight Seeing at Iconic Landmarks Like Fountain Square, Fire Temple, Blazing Mountains, Boulevard Walking Tour, Old Baku Walking Tour Etc., DJ Party, Arabic & Western Dances. Basically, it sounds like the promo for a tour package to Azerbaijan, not a conference.

Azerbaijan, alongside Turkey, had publicly backed Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, and condemned India’s retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. Azerbaijan issued statements of solidarity with Islamabad and reportedly supplied arms to Pakistan, prompting many Indians to boycott tourism to both nations. Pakistan also used a larger number Turkish weapons against India, including drones.

Despite this, the WMC is actively promoting the conference, urging Malayalis worldwide to “visit and experience Azerbaijan”. This prompted outrage against the organisation, with critics saying that WMC is promoting tourism to Azerbaijan when Indians are calling for boycott of the country for supporting Pakistan.

Social media platforms, particularly X, have been abuzz with outrage. A post by user @junjunjitweets

called the WMC’s decision “shameful,” accusing the group of aligning with an “anti-India state” and urging a boycott of the event.

Another user The Rightwave wrote that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy has always been written in favour of Pakistan, whether it is on the Kashmir issue or on the terrorism issue. They suspected that Pakistan is targeting Malayalis for their diplomatic success.

It has been argued that the organization’s decision to host the conference in Azerbaijan could sway public opinion and undermine the ongoing boycott of nations perceived as hostile to India.

The WMC’s influence within the Malayali community is significant, as evidenced by the attendance of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at one of its events in August 2024. The CM had attended the the inauguration of the 14th Biennial Global Conference of World Malayalee Council in Thiruvananthapuram.

This controversy follows a similar incident last month involving Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA), which faced backlash for inviting Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi to a cultural event in Dubai on May 25, 2025. Afridi, known for his anti-India remarks, had criticized Indian security forces after the Pahalgam attack, calling them “inefficient” and leading a car rally celebrating Pakistan’s “victory” post-Operation Sindoor.

The CUBAA ater apologized after widespread outrage, claiming Afridi’s appearance was “unannounced and unsolicited.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

