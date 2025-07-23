In the Agra Islamic conversion racket case involving conversion of two Hindu sisters to Islam, shocking revelations have been made. the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have arrested mastermind Abdul Rehman from the Mustafabad area of Delhi. The police had also rescued a Dalit Hindu girl named Mamta from Haryana, who had been brought there for conversion. Now, the girl rescued girl has become a government witness in the case.

The UP ATS and the police are tracing one Junaid, a member of the same Islamic conversion racket based on the information provided by the rescued Dalit Hindu girl.

In the police investigation, the connection of Shaheen Bagh, which was the hotspot of anti-CAA protests in 2019, has also come to the fore in the present case. During interrogation, the girl told the investigators, “I was being brainwashed. They kept me in a hostel in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. Abdul Rehman Qureshi took me to his house, converted me there and got me married to Junaid. Then they were preparing to send me to Kolkata.”

She added that there were many girls in that hostel, however, only those girls who refused to convert to Islam were raped.

On being asked about accused Junaid and how she came in contact with him, the Dalit Hindu girl said, “In 2019, I became friends with Junaid from Delhi on Facebook. Slowly I started sharing my problems with him. My father works in a factory and the financial condition of the house is not very strong. Junaid used to insist on meeting me, but I did not go to meet him.”

She added that in November 2024, her wedding was fixed and when she informed Junaid about this, the accused allegedly began pressuring her to leave everything for the sake of Allah and come to him.

“I left home 12 days before the wedding after being influenced by Junaid’s words and came to Delhi. Junaid made me stay in a hostel in Shaheen Bagh. A Maulana came there and started telling me about Islam. He said that there is nothing in Hinduism. Then a girl was sent to me. She showed me some Islamic videos,” the girl told the authorities.

When asked about how the conversion to Islam happened, the girl said that Junaid took her to main accused Abdul Rehman, who asked several questions to analyse the extent of brainwashing she had been subjected to.

The girl said that Junaid would not allow her to establish any contact with her family and that she was converted to Islam and had Nikah with Junaid in April 2025. The two, however, did not stay together as per Abdul Rehman’s instructions.

After conversion to Islam, the Dalit Hindu girl’s name was changed to Shifa. It has emerged that Junaid is already married, has a child, and that the Hindu victim was aware of this. Abdul Rehman had told her that everything is permissible in his religion.

When the police questioned about other girls in Shaheen Bagh, the girl said, “I was kept in a hostel in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi for a long time. There were other girls in that hostel. No one is allowed to talk to anyone. All day long, my mind was poisoned against Hinduism. Muslim girls surrounded me and told me the supposed virtues of Islam. This was the daily routine there. All this goes on until you surrender yourself to Islam.”

She added that the Muslim girls brainwashing non-Muslim girls used to tell that Qayamat (Doomsday) will come. Everything will be ruined. “A mountain of troubles will fall on my family. I used to get scared on hearing all this,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Agra Police has deployed a team to Delhi to arrest Junaid. The police said that Junaid used to trap young Hindu girls, especially from poor families, on Facebook and lured them to convert to Islam. The police said that these newly-converted Hindu girls were to be trained as Mujahida(s) or female Jihadis.

ISIS-style Islamic conversion racket exposed in Agra

After busting a massive Islamic conversion racket in Balrampur, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad, exposed a large-scale Islamic religious conversion and radicalisation syndicate that operated with tactics mirroring those of the ISIS rooted in Agra.

The racket, which spanned across six Indian states, involved terror funding through the dark web and targeted vulnerable Hindu women and minors through coercion, deception, and ‘love jihad’. The ATS’s operation led to the arrest of ten individuals from Delhi, Goa, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

As reported earlier, the 10 accused arrested by the Agra Police from Delhi, Goa, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Aisha alias S.B. Krishna (Kolkata, West Bengal), Osama (Kolkata, West Bengal), Rehman Qureshi (Agra, UP), Abbu Tariq (Muzaffarnagar, UP), Abdur Rehman (Dehradun, Uttarakhand), Mohammad Ali (Jaipur, Rajasthan), Junaid Qureshi (Jaipur Rajasthan), Mustafa alias Manoj (Delhi), and Mohammad Ali (Jaipur, Rajasthan).

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Sections 87, 111(3), and 111(4)) and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

On 21st July 2025, the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) arrested mastermind Abdul Rehman from the Mustafabad area of Delhi. Abdul Rehman, originally from Firozabad, was earlier a Hindu named Mahendra Pal. He had converted to Christianity first, and later converted to Islam. His involvement in the racket was reportedly inspired by jailed cleric Kaleem Siddiqui, who is currently serving a life sentence for running a similar conversion network.

During questioning, the accused persons who are mostly Hindus converted to Islam, said that they were taught that converting others was the only way to attain heaven, or “jannat,” and they began to actively target vulnerable people, calling it “adding new relations.”

Two sisters had gone missing from Agra’s Sadar Bazar area. One of the sister’s photo with an AK-47 was shared on social media which prompted the investigation. During questioning, the girls told the police they were willing to return home, but only on the condition that the arrested accused be released. According to them, those arrested had done nothing wrong and were only “serving religion.” The sisters claimed that if the accused remained in jail, none of them would go to heaven.

Mission Asmita: Coordinated crackdown on conversion syndicates

The entire operation is part of Mission Asmita, a state-wide campaign initiated by the UP Government to eliminate threats to national security stemming from foreign-funded religious conversions, radicalisation, and communal subversion.

As DGP Krishna confirmed, coordination with national agencies is ongoing, and custodial remand for the accused will be sought to unravel the full scope of the conspiracy. Specialised agencies including the ATS and STF have been roped in due to the terror-linked nature of the case.