Sunday, July 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBabydoll Archi: Assam Police arrest Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend for creating fake social media profile...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Babydoll Archi: Assam Police arrest Archita Phukan’s ex-boyfriend for creating fake social media profile and posting her morphed, AI-generated images claiming she is joining US porn industry

Recently, Archita Phukan's morphed images with American adult star Kendra Lust went viral on social media. It was then claimed that Phukan is joining the porn industry in the USA.

OpIndia Staff
Viral images of Archita Phukan

Assam police arrested a man in Dibrugarh, Assam, on Saturday (12th July) for creating a fake social media profile and obscene AI-generated images of a woman named Archita Phukan. The incident has highlighted the dangers of misuse of Artificial Intelligence, as major media houses had believed the fake profile to be real, and had exrensively reported on her Babydoll Archi social media profile, which also turned out to be fake.

Recently, Archita Phukan’s morphed images with American adult star Kendra Lust went viral on social media. It was then claimed that Phukan is joining the porn industry in the USA. The development was reported by several mainstream media houses. However, now it has emerged that everything was fake, based of morphed images created one Pratim Bora.

A complaint was filed by Phukan’s brother in connection with the fake profile and images, demanding action against the culprit. Surprisingly, the person responsible for creating the fake profile and images has turned out to be a disgruntled former boyfriend of Phukan, Pratim Bora.

Police arrested Bora from his home town in Tinsukia. He has been hiding from the authorities, but was located after his IP address was tracked. “We tracked the accused using IP address data and technical evidence. He was arrested from a rented apartment in Tinsukia. His phone and laptop have been seized and sent for forensic examination,” a cybercrime officer said.

Bora made a fake social media profile and posted Phukan’s morphed images

Bora was operating the fake profile of Archita Phukan for weeks and has been posting adult content using Phukan’s morphed photos and videos generated with the help of Artificial Intelligence. He admitted to having obtained Phukan’s images from her old social media account and morphed them.

Bora told the police that he uploaded the AI-generated photos and videos to defame and harass Phukan. “During interrogation, the accused said he created the fake account out of anger and emotional frustration following the end of his relationship with the woman,” the officer said. An FIR has been registered against Bora for committing cyber fraud, defamation, identity manipulation, obscenity and invasion of privacy under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

Phukan’s photos with Lust appeared on the internet in April this year. The photos were posted by a fake social media profile named Babydoll Archi. The profile has been regularly posting Phukan’s morphed images and videos and had gathered a considerable following of over 750 thousand. The fake profile gained attention after a reel showing Phukan with Lust went viral, leaving its followers surprised. The reel garnered millions of views.

A story about Babydoll Archi’s troubled past involving prostitution were also posted from the fake profile. The story mentioned how she “earned” her freedom from prostitution by paying ₹25 lakh.

Soon Phukan’s name appeared in top searches on search engines, and on Monday (7th July), ‘Archita Pukhan video viral Original’ became an active trend on Google Trends. She came to know about the fake profile and pictures through her friends, who came across the morphed videos and images. Subsequently, the authorities were alerted by her brother leading to the nabbing of the culprit.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

ULFA-I says funeral of its top commander killed in earlier drone strike in Myanmar hit by Indian missile, two leaders killed and many injured,...

OpIndia Staff -
After saying that its camps in Myanmar were attacked by Indian forces earlier today, ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent) later said that the funeral of its commander killed in the attack was also hit by missiles shot by Indian planes
News Reports

Who is Ujjwal Nikam, the new Rajya Sabha MP who secured conviction of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab as special public prosecutor

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, 13th July, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Ujjwal Nikam, the the renowned special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, to the Rajya Sabha. Nikam, joins the Upper House alongside former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, historian Dr. Meenakshi Jain, and Kerala social worker C. Sadanandan Master, filling vacancies created by retiring members.

Meet Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Career diplomat and former Foreign Secretary of India, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha

Who is Meenakshi Jain, the newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP whose books countered the lies and anti-Hindu propaganda of leftist historians

Indian Army conducts surgical strikes on ULFA-I and NSCN-K camps in Myanmar using over a hundred UAVs, ULFA-I says thee senior leaders killed

Uttar Pradesh: Kasib Pathan pretends to be ‘Shiv Verma’ to entrap Hindu woman, rapes and blackmails her, forces the victim to convert to Islam

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Indian Railways to install CCTV cameras in all passenger coaches and locomotives after successful trials, Minister Vaishnaw emphasises on deploying the best-in-class equipment

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Dalit man brutally beaten by Muslim mob for playing Shiv Bhajan during Sawan in Moradabad, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Surendra Kewat shot dead in Bihar, 2nd case of killing of prominent BJP politician ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘Expert’ claiming that pilots ‘deliberately’ crashed Air India 171 flight had earlier rejected this theory, goes back on his own beliefs

OpIndia Staff -

ULFA-I says funeral of its top commander killed in earlier drone strike in Myanmar hit by Indian missile, two leaders killed and many injured,...

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Ujjwal Nikam, the new Rajya Sabha MP who secured conviction of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab as special public prosecutor

OpIndia Staff -

Raipur: Mob of over 80 Muslims led by history sheeter Yasin Sheikh attack a Hindu family over a minor dispute with neighbour

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Career diplomat and former Foreign Secretary of India, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Meenakshi Jain, the newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP whose books countered the lies and anti-Hindu propaganda of leftist historians

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Army conducts surgical strikes on ULFA-I and NSCN-K camps in Myanmar using over a hundred UAVs, ULFA-I says thee senior leaders killed

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com