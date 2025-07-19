Saturday, July 19, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAstronomer CEO Andy Byron placed on leave after viral ‘affair’ video caught by ‘kiss...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron placed on leave after viral ‘affair’ video caught by ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay concert

Byron, the CEO of data startup Astronomer, has been put on leave after he was allegedly identified as one of the individuals in the now-viral footage.

ANI

A video of a couple captured at a recent Coldplay concert, which led frontman Chris Martin to joke about them possibly having an “affair,” has now resulted in CEO Andy Byron being placed on leave.

Byron, the CEO of data startup Astronomer, has been put on leave after he was allegedly identified as one of the individuals in the now-viral footage.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given that Andy Byron has been placed on leave…We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” a spokesperson for Astronomer told PEOPLE.

The video, filmed during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, showed a man and a woman on the event’s ‘kiss cam.’

As the man put his arms around the woman, both appeared to quickly hide their faces after realising they were being shown on the big screen. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while the man ducked out of sight soon after realising they were on camera.

The moment caught the attention of the Coldplay frontman, who joked from the stage that they might be having an “affair.”

“Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” said Martin.

The clip went viral in no time, sparking speculation about the identities of the couple.

Amid the viral frenzy, Astronomer confirmed that Byron had been placed on leave.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn on Friday, Astronomer wrote, “…committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company added.

The company, which did not directly confirm the identities of anyone in the video at the time, also clarified that Byron had not issued any statement. They also refuted reports suggesting that “other employees” were at the event and appeared in the video.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India becomes world’s 8th largest tourism economy surpassing Japan and France: Read how Modi government’s efforts turned around the sector

श्रवण शुक्ल -

US President Donald Trump sues Wall Street Journal, demands $10 billion in damages: All you need to know about the Epstein files controversy

OpIndia Staff -

Protecting Druze, furthering its strategic interests, maintaining buffer zones: Understanding why Israel decided to launch strikes inside Syria

Anmol Kumar -

Russian woman who went missing with son amid custody battle with estranged Indian husband remains untraceable, not left India by legal means: Centre tells...

ANI -

UK to lower voting age to 16: A move towards strengthening democracy or a poor decision giving such responsibility to teens who may not...

Balendu Singh Angad -

RBI to roll out climate change disclosure rules for banks and financial institutions, recognises climate change as a source of major financial concern: Read...

OpIndia Staff -

Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ sold out at IMAX 70mm a year before July 2026 release, the movie on classic Greek mythology is...

ANI -

Impressed businesses with lavish mansion, and then scammed them out of their money: How Mangaluru conman Rohan Saldanha duped multiple people of several crores

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC quashes 16 FIRs against 70 Indian Muslims who sheltered foreign Tablighi Jamaat members during Covid-19 outbreak: Read what were the charges and...

Shraddha Pandey -

Ujjain: Govt school teacher Shakeel Mohammad burns pics of Hindu gods, threatens students, forces them to do Namaz and read Quran

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com