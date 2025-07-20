The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a massive Islamic conversion racket operation running from Balrampur district. The racket was being run by a man named Jalaluddin who called himself Chhangur Baba. The racket is one of the largest Islamisation networks uncovered in recent Indian history involving over Rs 100 crores in foreign funding and was not limited to religious conversions. It included blackmail, sexual exploitation, land encroachment and links to criminal foreign intelligence syndicates.

Jalaluddin was running the racket along with his wife and other family members. He was arrested on 5th July from Gomti Nagar. His son, Mehboob, and close aides were arrested in April. He operated under the guise of a Sufi saint near Chand Auliya Dargah and even authored a religious book titled “Shijra-e-Tayyaba” to project himself as a spiritual leader. Interestingly, despite their conversion to Islam, the family maintained Hindu identities in official documents including passports and property records.

Several FIRs have been registered across multiple districts. Reportedly, his network lured at least 40 individuals, mostly Hindu girls, into Islam through coercion, deceit and sexual relationships. Muslim men were paid to take on Hindu identities, lure young Hindu women, and then marry them through nikah ceremonies arranged by Jalaluddin. Many of the victims of his network were minors. The incentive paid to Muslim men to lure Hindu girls was based on the caste of the victim. If the girl lured to convert to Islam was a Brahmin, Sikh, or Kshatriya, the incentive to be paid was Rs 15–16 lakh. Similarly, Rs 10–12 lakhs for OBCs and Rs 8–10 lakh for others.

The ATS recovered a diary that contained over 100 names marked as potential targets. Properties worth crores, showrooms, luxury cars and multiple foreign trips, specifically to Gulf countries, were revealed during the investigation, highlighting the extent of his illicit wealth. The ATS also found that he had travelled abroad over 40 times, while his close associate, Neetu (later converted to Nasreen), made 19 trips to the UAE between 2014 and 2019. However, discrepancies in travel and conversion certificates raised questions about document forgery.

A house of lies – Encroachment and blackmail

Jalaluddin’s Balrampur base was built on deception. The 3-bigha bungalow, which authorities demolished on 8th July, was an illegal structure registered under Nasreen’s name. It housed the converted Rohra family, Ghanshyam (now Jamaluddin), Neetu (Nasreen) and daughter Samale (Sabiha), who had earlier owned the property. The bungalow was not the only illegal property linked to Jalaluddin. A nearby college, hospital and madarsa built on Gram Samaj land were also bulldozed.

The extent of blackmail came to light through the account of a Hindu man named Sanchit who worked as a sweeper at Jalaluddin’s house. He was offered Rs 5 lakh, a house, and a motorcycle to convert. When he refused, he was threatened, falsely implicated in rape charges, and his wife jailed on fabricated grounds.

A network of front organisations and foreign accounts

The conversion racket was not based on ideology alone. It was fuelled by organised financial engineering. Jalaluddin created bogus entities like Aasvi Enterprises, Aasvi Charitable Trust, and Baba Tajuddin Aasvi Boutique to launder foreign funds. These funds were funnelled through at least 40 bank accounts that involved suspicious NEFT transactions and direct international transfers. He even deposited Rs 6 lakh from an Indian bank account into a foreign one.

One of his associates, Idul Islam from Pune, helped in expanding the network in Maharashtra. The ATS identified a Rs 16 crore property in Lonavala registered under an associate, which revealed the scale of interstate operations.

CM Yogi and law enforcement respond

Following the revelation of the racket, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, issued a strong statement. He assured that every illegal asset would be confiscated and the guilty would be punished as per the law. He promised “exemplary punishment”, especially for those who endangered women’s safety and disturbed societal harmony.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and joined the ATS and STF in a coordinated multi-agency investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may soon follow suit.

The deeper malaise – A sample of Islamist nexus in India

The Balrampur racket is not an isolated incident. It is merely a sample of the Islamist conversion nexus operating in India. The model used by Jalaluddin is similar to other known cases, including the infamous Beawar Muslim gang in Rajasthan. Both cases involved the targeting of school-going Hindu girls, caste-based conversion incentives, fake Hindu identities, sexual exploitation, and conversion through deceit.

Further investigations into the network have revealed Jalaluddin’s ties to international Islamist groups, including Saudi Arabia Islamic Development Bank, Dawat-e-Islam, Muslim World League, and the Islamic Union of Nepal. He even collaborated with Christian missionary groups operating along the India-Nepal border, reportedly paying them for data on vulnerable Hindu families. This inter-religious collaboration aimed solely at religious conversion highlights a disturbing new trend.

Reports have revealed that Jalaluddin has links with Pakistan’s ISI, identifying him as part of Mission Aabaad. It is a systematic plan to alter India’s demography through conversion. The presence of caste-based pricing, foreign funding, links to gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari, and document forgery all point to a powerful and well-connected syndicate.

The nexus is not just religious, it is criminal, financial, and political. From benami land deals and forged identity documents to mafia ties and encroachments, it reveals how these networks quietly embed themselves in society and operate with impunity. The complicity or negligence of local authorities allowed this racket to thrive for nearly 15 years.

While bulldozers have razed illegal structures, police have arrested several key accused, and agencies like ED and ATS are tracing the flow of foreign money, it is now clear that India now stares at an uncomfortable reality. Religious conversions have become a multi-crore industry. It is fuelled by international funds, caste-based targeting, sexual blackmail and deep ideological penetration.

The Balrampur conversion racket is not just a case of forced religious change but a chilling exposé of how Islamist syndicates operate in India. From grooming and sexual exploitation of minors to caste-based pricing for conversions, the racket reveals a structured pattern of harassment and blackmail. Backed by Rs 100 crore in foreign funding and aided by forged identities, bogus trusts, and missionary data, the operation reflects a well-oiled machinery designed to alter India’s demography. This case demonstrates how such networks exploit vulnerable populations while evading authorities, reinforcing the need to dismantle every arm of this deep-rooted Islamist nexus.

Implications for national security and communal harmony

As the probe into Jalaluddin’s network gets intense, the inclusion of terrorism-related charges cannot be ruled out. It is clear that there is a connection to foreign intelligence and funding. The evident demographic agenda has made it a serious national security concern. The Balrampur case has reaffirmed that there is a need for strict scrutiny of foreign-funded NGOs, religious trusts, and educational institutions that operate without accountability.

Furthermore, there is a need for cultural introspection. Why are India’s vulnerable communities repeatedly targeted and coerced into leaving their faith? And why have successive governments ignored this pacing undercurrent?

Jalaluddin’s downfall must serve as a warning bell and it has to be understood that this is not the last nexus busted in India. Without structural reform, stronger legislation, and vigilant enforcement, more “Chhangur Babas” will rise while hiding behind saffron names. They will construct illegal empires under the noses of administration, slowly chipping away at India’s social fabric. The conversion racket in Balrampur is no anomaly, it is a blueprint. And it is time the nation took notice.