In another development in the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket, a Hindu man, who used to work as a sweeper at Chhangur Baba’s residence, revealed that Chhangur Baba tormented him and his family for refusing to convert to Islam. The details disclosed by the victim, named Sanchit, show how Chhangur Baba and his men harassed and bullied those who refused to convert to Islam.

जमालुद्दीन और छंगुर बाबा ने अपने नौकर संचित का धर्मांतरण कराने का प्रयास किया। संचित उनके घर में साफ-सफाई का काम करते थे। उन्हें इस्लाम धर्म अपनाने के लिए ₹5,00,000, एक घर और मोटरसाइकिल का लालच दिया गया। संचित ने इस प्रस्ताव को अस्वीकार कर दिया और कहा, "हमारा सनातन धर्म चल रहा… pic.twitter.com/cLl4lCwQK4 — AajTak (@aajtak) July 11, 2025

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the victim said that Chhangur Baba tried to lure him to convert to Islam by offering him ₹5 lakh, and even promised to build his house and gift him a bike. When Sanchit rejected the offer and refused to convert to Islam, Chhangur Baba threatened to kill him. “I worked at his house for 6 months. After that, he threatened that my family and I would be killed if I did not convert to Islam. He offered me ₹5 lakh, promised to build a house for my family and gift me a bike. But I told him that I follow Sanatan Dharma and that I would remain in the religion I was born into,” Sanchit said.

Sanchit said that after he refused to convert, the contractors working at Chhangur Baba’s residence also fought with him. He added that Chhangur Baba did not pay his wages and asked him to return all the money paid to him for his services so far. Chhangur Baba’s associate, Naveen (Jamaluddin), also reportedly abused and threatened Sanchit. “I told him (Chhnagur Baba) that I will not renounce my Hindu religion. I will keep reciting Hanuman Chalisa for the rest of my life,” the victim said.

Chhangur Baba implicated Sanchit and his wife in fake criminal cases

Bullied by Chhangur Baba and his men, Sanchit approached the DIG at night to file a complaint, but nothing happened. He wandered from place to place seeking protection, but all in vain. Unable to get any help, a helpless Sanchit moved to Lucknow with his family to escape Chhangur Baba and his men. However, Sanchit’s problems did not end here.

According to Sanchit, Chhangur Baba got criminal cases filed against him and his wife to pressure them. Sanchit alleged that Chhangur Baba paid money to some people in his village to pick a fight with his wife, which resulted in his wife spending 24 days in jail. Sanchit said that he sold his land, borrowed money and exhausted all his savings to get her out on bail and fight the cases filed against them. A fake case of rape was filed against Sanchit as well. Two criminal cases are currently pending against him. Sanchit said that Chhangur Baba harassed many people who came to work at his place. He said that many girls were brought to Chhangur Baba’s place.

The details revealed by Sanchit indicate how Chhangur Baba is so ‘well-connected’ that he managed to operate his conversion racket and target innocent people right under the nose of the authorities. Investigations into his conversion racket exposed his links with the criminal syndicate of mafia Mukhat Ansari.

Details revealed in the investigation so far

Jamaluddin aka Chhangur Baba’s Islamic conversion racket was busted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the UP Police, which nabbed him on 5th July. The ATS uncovered massive foreign funding, over 100 crores, flowing in from the Gulf countries. Around 40 bank accounts have been identified by the authorities in which the money was received. Chhangur Baba and his associates, Neetu and Naveen, used to make frequent visits to Gulf countries.

Jamaluddin had laid down an elaborate strategy to target and convert vulnerable Hindu women, wherein he paid Muslim men to lure and force them to convert to Islam. He had fixed incentives for converting Hindu women as per their caste. His conversion network was spread across various districts and had links in the UAE. Jamaluddin collected huge wealth through the racket. He bought luxury cars and proporties. His name had come up earlier in December 2022, in connection with a case of forced conversion. A Dalit Hindu family had accused Chhangur Baba and his associates Neetu and Naveen of forcing them to convert.

Investigations into his conversion network are currently underway.