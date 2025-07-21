The 2025 Monsoon Session in Parliament will see key Bills across finance, mining, sports, education, new maritime laws, geo-heritage protection, and tribal representation. The Monsoon Session is scheduled from 21st July to 21st August 2025. There will be 21 sittings packed with legislative and financial business. Among the key highlights is the presentation of several new Bills, alongside pending ones that may be taken up for consideration and passing. Here is a look at what is on the agenda.

Financial and tax reform Bills dominate the docket

The Government of India is pushing for a complete overhaul of the Income-tax Act, 1961 through the Income-tax Bill, 2025. It aims to simplify the language and prune obsolete clauses without altering tax rates. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 are also listed. The latter will replace an Ordinance issued earlier this year.

Furthermore, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 will attempt to bolster ease of doing business by reducing compliance burdens.

Maritime sector to see modernisation drive

There are several maritime reform Bills set to be tabled during the Monsoon Session, with multiple pieces of legislation pending final approval.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 is aimed at overhauling the old 1958 Act, improving regulation of maritime training, pollution control, and seafarer welfare.

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Ports Act, 1908, setting up a Maritime State Development Council and dispute resolution mechanisms.

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 are aimed at updating India’s legal framework on cargo movement and coastal trade, replacing laws dating back to 1856 and 1925.

Other key Bills on the legislative table

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025 will allow for the preservation of nationally important geoheritage for education and tourism.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 will make it easier access to critical minerals and deeper mining.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 is a major move towards better oversight of sports federations, fair play, and grievance redressal.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is in line with the Indian law with global anti-doping standards and reinforces the independence of the appeal mechanism.

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will add IIM Guwahati to the IIM Act, 2017.

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 will add reserve seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Manipur focus – President’s Rule and Budget

The Centre is also expected to move a resolution seeking the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, which was imposed on 13th February 2025 under Article 356(1). The Demand for Grants for Manipur for 2025-26 will also be discussed, followed by the introduction and passage of the related Appropriation Bill.

While this session is expected to be action-packed, it remains to be seen whether the listed Bills will be able to sail through smoothly or face resistance from the opposition.