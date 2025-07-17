Thursday, July 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGovt approves ₹20,000 project to convert 6 former Air India planes into AWACS aircraft...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Govt approves ₹20,000 project to convert 6 former Air India planes into AWACS aircraft with next gen surveillance systems: Read how the ‘eyes in the sky’ will boost IAF capabilities

These AWACS planes will be built on Airbus A321 planes bought by IAF from Air India. DRDO's Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS), also known as Netra Mk-II, along with other relevant systems will be installed, and the planes will be modified at an Airbus facility.

Chandrani Das

The Union government has granted approval for the production of next generation airborne early warning and control system, giving a much needed boost to the Indian Air Force. As per reports, IAF will get six AWACS aircraft under the project expected to cost around ₹20,000 crore. These command and control centres in the air will have the capabilities of tracking enemy aircraft and ground based threats at long distances, besides guiding IAF fighters during a battle.

These AWACS planes will be built on Airbus A321 planes bought by IAF from Air India. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will partner with multiple Indian firms and Airbus to integrate a sophisticated radar antenna and related systems onto the A321 aircraft, which served as passenger planes in the past. The AWACS planes carry a big distictive radar antena above their fuselage.

These planes will undergo extensive structural modifications, including the installation of a dorsal radar fin, to enable full 360-degree radar coverage. The main component that will turn the planes into AWACS is Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS), also known as Netra. The second generation of the system, Netra MK-II, will be installed on the A321 planes.

The conversion of the passenger jets will reportedly take place in a Airbus facility, either in France or Spain. Seats and everything related to commercial operations will be removed, the fuselage will be structurally strengthened to accommodate the heavy radar and sensor arrays. The active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar panels are big and heavy, and therefore structural modification is required.

Moreover, an auxiliary power unit will be installed to meet the increased power demand of the systems, the cockpit instrumentation will be overhauled to military specifications, and consoles will be installed in the belly for mission operators. The planes will get active noise cancellations systems for efficient operations.

This is a crucial move enhancing the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) operational reach, elevating India into an elite group of nations with indigenously developed airborne surveillance technology.

The AWACS project represents a major leap in indigenous defence capabilities. While it reinforces the spirit of the “Make in India” initiative, it also moves a step ahead by embracing “Design and Develop in India”, marking a shift from simple manufacturing to full-scale innovation and systems integration.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the estimated time of completion of the project is three years. After completion of the project, it will benefit India by giving Indian companies hands-on experience in developing and integrating complex systems.

AWACS: the eyes in the sky

The Netra MkII, part of the AWACS India programme spearheaded by DRDO, has gained fresh momentum following government approval for the prototype production of India’s fifth-generation Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

These aircraft effectively operate as battle managers and early warning systems, coordinating air fights, spotting impending threats and providing real-time intelligence to interceptors and command centres. Their primary functions are air defence command and control as well as long-range radar surveillance. They can detect, track and identify air and surface contacts over long distances because of their enormous radar dome.

In a notable shift, this marks the first instance of an Airbus platform being used for such a mission, an area traditionally dominated by Boeing. This strategic move could also open up potential export avenues in the future.

At present, the Indian Air Force operates smaller Netra airborne warning systems built on Brazilian Embraer 145 aircraft, which have demonstrated their effectiveness in past conflicts with Pakistan. The IAF also fields three IL-76-based ‘Phalcon’ systems, developed jointly with Israel and Russia, although these have faced recurring issues related to availability and technical reliability.

The government signalled to work on the indigenous project to build six AEWC air aircraft in 2021, which will act in modern warfare as powerful “eyes in the sky”, to bolster the IAF’s surveillance capability, especially along the borders with China and Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security on September 8, 2021, approved the project of DRDO, which will entail mounting indigenous 360-degree coverage AESA (active electronically scanned array) radars on six Airbus-321 passenger aircraft to be acquired from the existing Air India fleet.

TOI reported, the IAF felt the operational necessity for more such aircraft during the aerial skirmish with Pakistani fighters in February 2019 after the cross-border Balakot air-strikes. The recent attack at Pahalgam has further accentuated the need.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Chandrani Das
Chandrani Das
My work mainly revolves around politics, international relations, and daily current affairs, often blending news coverage with sharp and informed opinions. I believe every word counts and every word matters!

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Air India crash report: Indian officials slam WSJ for twisting facts to save Boeing, say ‘no evidence of deliberate fuel cut-off’

Shriti Sagar -
The Wall Street Journal has again tried to shift focus from Boeing by suggesting pilot error in the Air India AI171 crash. But the report adds no new facts and only rehashes the preliminary findings already released by Indian investigators.
News Reports

Odisha: Crime Branch probe ordered in FM Colelge student self-immolation case, state-wide Bandh called today, friend says victim was being used as political tool...

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, 17th July, Several opposition parties called for a statewide bandh in Odisha. The Bandh was orchestrated to protest the self-immolation death of Soumyashree Bishi, a 20-year-old student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The political firestorm ignited by the tragedy intensified with revelations that Congress' student wing orchestrated online harassment campaigns against the victim, even as senior party leaders positioned themselves as champions of justice.

Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer Aman Khan uses fake Hindu identity, molests co-worker and forces the victim to convert to Islam

Karnataka Congress govt puts entire blame on RCB for Bengaluru stampede in ‘status report’, absolves itself of any wrongdoing: Read details

Patna: Md Shoib Ali got Jitendra Mehta killed, wanted to marry the lawyer’s daughter despite being already married and having a child

US warns India, China, and Brazil against doing business with Russia, threatens to impose tariffs: Read how the Trump’s tariff bluff won’t stop sovereign...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Air India crash report: Indian officials slam WSJ for twisting facts to save Boeing, say ‘no evidence of deliberate fuel cut-off’

Shriti Sagar -

Odisha: Crime Branch probe ordered in FM Colelge student self-immolation case, state-wide Bandh called today, friend says victim was being used as political tool...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer Aman Khan uses fake Hindu identity, molests co-worker and forces the victim to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

MNS workers assault Rajasthani shopkeeper in Mumbai over WhatsApp status considered ‘offensive for Marathi people’, force him to apologise

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Congress govt puts entire blame on RCB for Bengaluru stampede in ‘status report’, absolves itself of any wrongdoing: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Patna: Md Shoib Ali got Jitendra Mehta killed, wanted to marry the lawyer’s daughter despite being already married and having a child

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accuses AAP of financial irregularities in Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme, says the party looted the future of...

ANI -

US warns India, China, and Brazil against doing business with Russia, threatens to impose tariffs: Read how the Trump’s tariff bluff won’t stop sovereign...

Chandrani Das -

Syrian govt led by former ISIS terrorist Ahmed al-Sharaa unleashes brutal crackdown on Druze community: All you need to know about the Sweida violence

Rukma Rathore -

Nagpur stray dog menace: Bombay HC slams police, NMC after child dies fleeing canine

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com