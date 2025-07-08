The Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh has been struck with recurring cloudbursts and flash floods following torrential rainfall during the monsoon season. Horrifying visuals are emerging from different parts of the state showing the extent of infrastructural damage. 23 flash floods, followed by 19 cloud burst incidents, and 16 landslides occurred in different parts of the state as of July 6. Districts of Solan, Shimla, and Mandi have been the worst affected by the excessive rainfall and cloudbursts.

With houses being washed away, roads cut off, and the electricity supply snapped, Himachal Pradesh has come to a standstill. Towns and villages in the affected areas have been filled with debris from demolished buildings. Landslides have further worsened the situation, as people are not able to access public utilities. There is also a growing scarcity of food and water due to disrupted connectivity.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the death toll has risen to 78, with 50 people dying due to rain-related incidents and 28 losing their lives in road accidents. Among the rain-related incidents, 14 people died due to flash floods, 8 people drowned, 8 people died of electrocution and accidental falls, and the remaining were killed in landslides, lightning strikes and snake bites. In addition to that, 37 people have been reported missing and 115 have been injured.

Several deaths have also been reported in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Sirmauar, Solan, and Una districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning, squall” for 9th July. The districts of Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi have been put on red alert, and an orange alert has been issued in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Kullu and Chamba.

Mandi District has been worst hit

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), which has been monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh, said that, so far, around 269 roads have been blocked, 285 electricity transformers have been damaged, and 278 water supply schemes have become dysfunctional across the state.

The SEOC said that the situation in the Mandi district is the worst among the affected districts. As on 6th July, 200 roads were blocked across the district due to heavy rains. The district also reported the highest number of damaged electricity transformers and disrupted water supply schemes.

The building of Himachal Cooperative Bank, which is the only bank in Mandi, has been filled with water and debris. The first floor of the building is completely submerged, and the valuables of the people kept in the bank, including documents, cash, and jewellery, have been swept away. Locals are guarding the bank building against theft.

After Mandi, Kullu has faced the worst consequences of the heavy rainfall. Some areas of the district, such as Banjar, Nirmand, have witnessed major landslides. Chamba district has also been battered by the incessant rainfall, severely disrupting the road connectivity and electricity supply in areas like Salooni, Dalhousie and Bharmour.

Rescue Operations are underway

According to reports, emergency response teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Home Guards have been activated across the state as search and rescue operations are underway. Around 250 personnel from the various teams are carrying out rescue operations with the help of drones and sniffer dogs.

Additionally, 20 teams are engaged in collecting information and distributing ration and medical kits. About 1538 ration kits have been distributed in the affected areas, with the entire relief operations amounting to Rs 12.44 lakh so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, torrential rains have also severely affected the states of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of these states and took stock of the situation. He assured all possible help from the central government and sent the NDRF teams to the affected areas.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. Assured them of all possible assistance from the central government,” Amit Shah wrote on X on 4th July.