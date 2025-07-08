From depending on other states for fisheries to becoming a self-sufficient state, Assam has truly transformed in its fisheries production, marking a significant milestone in agricultural sustainability and rural empowerment.

Until a decade ago, the state used to rely on other states like Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to meet the requirement of its fish demand. The state was producing only around 2.9 lakh metric tonnes (MT) while the annual requirement was nearly 4 lakh MT. However, with the help of technological interventions, government schemes, and community participation, it has helped to bridge the gap.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, posted on X, showing that the revolution in the state has taken place. It says, “Gone are the days when the State was completely dependent on the import of fish from other States for domestic consumption. Through targeted initiatives like fish seed distribution and training, Majuli is strengthening indigenous youths to be Atma nirbhar and lead the fishery revolution of Assam.”

Majuli, the largest river island situated in Assam, is moving towards self-reliance through the production of quality fish. For a long time, it has been a perception that people don’t know how to produce quality fish seed. But it was soon discovered that only a few people have the skill for quality fish seed production. Not the unscrupulous worker, but now the local farmers will take up the opportunity. With training provided to 220 fish farmers, producing Rs. 8 crore worth of high-quality fish spawn. Majuli is not only capturing but also supplying to other districts as well. On July 15, 1 crore fish spawn is scheduled to be dispatched to Dhemaji. Majuli has launched a new wave of fishery revolution. Now the market belongs to the people of the land.

The chief minister has also announced the launch of a major initiative aimed at rejuvenating 129 beels, a wetland across the state. The estimated budget for this is approximately Rs 800 crore. To improve water management and enhance fish production in the state’s crucial ecosystems, the Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) project, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, is designed.

The project will restore nearly 4,000 hectares of Beel fisheries, which are significant for controlling floods, replenishment of groundwater, and regulation of river flow. These wetlands will also serve as a key reservoir for fishery resources, contributing significantly to the state’s hydrological balance. “Beels are the backbone of Assam’s water resources,” the CM said. “This initiative will not only rejuvenate these ecosystems but will also significantly boost the production of indigenous fish species, essential for both the local economy and food security.”

With the help of the project, it is expected to increase fish production by 1,200 kg per hectare annually, delivering a substantial economic benefit to communities that rely on these fisheries. This will also emphasize sustainable management practices to conserve indigenous fish species, contributing to Assam’s environmental sustainability goals.

Recently, Assam governor Lakshman Prasad emphasised the rich potential of Assam fisheries at a conclave organised in May. The event marked a milestone in Assam’s ongoing efforts to boost its fisheries. Assam’s chief secretary, Ravi Kota, wrote on X that the state’s fisheries sector has made impressive strides in recent years. Kota has identified six priority areas to elevate Assam’s position in the sector, like- Transition from self-sufficiency to export excellence, Expansion of scientific clusters, Promotion of entrepreneurship, Improved financial access for fish farmers, Quality assurance, certification and traceability, Integrated supply chains.

India has recently ranked as the second largest aquaculture producer globally, third in overall fish production. It stands fourth in global fish exports. Assam has made itself the fourth-ranked inland state nationally, producing 4.99 lakh MT of fish in 2023-24.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive two years ago for all northeastern states to become self-sufficient in egg, milk, and fish production, Assam has achieved self-sufficiency in fisheries. The state’s fisheries development strategy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. This led to Assam positioning itself to become a model state in inland fisheries production.

The fisheries boom has not only improved nutritional security within the state but also generated thousands of jobs across allied sectors like transport, packaging, and retail. Fish prices have stabilized, and the income of fish farmers has seen a marked rise.