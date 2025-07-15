Tuesday, July 15, 2025
India achieves 50% non-fossil power milestone in 2025, five years ahead of 2030 target

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership as India hit 242.8 GW of non-fossil capacity, including renewables, hydro and nuclear, reinforcing its global position in sustainable energy and climate action.

India achieves 50% non-fossil power capacity milestone ahead of 2030 target
India achieves 50% non-fossil power capacity five years ahead of 2030 deadline, marking a major clean energy milestone

On 14th July, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced that India has achieved 50% of its total installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources. India has achieved the target five years ahead of the 2030 target under the Paris Agreement. Joshi termed the achievement a “historic green leap” in a post on X and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for steering the country’s green transformation.

As of July 2025, India’s total installed power capacity stands at 484.8 GW, out of which 242.8 GW now comes from non-fossil sources. 184.6 GW comes from renewables, 49.2 GW from large hydro, and 8.7 GW from nuclear energy.

Fulfilling a global commitment ahead of time

India’s non-fossil achievement, which is a core part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), has greater significance despite India having among the lowest per capita emissions globally. The Union Ministry said this reinforces India’s standing as a global clean energy leader and sends a strong signal of its commitment to sustainable development.

The Ministry added, “Economic growth and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive. By achieving this milestone well before 2030, India has shown that it is possible to pursue both together.”

Policy, technology and equity driving the shift

Flagship initiatives like PM-KUSUM and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana have played a vital role in India’s achievement, as these programmes empowered rural households and farmers through decentralised solar solutions. Furthermore, the push for solar parks, bioenergy, and hybrid renewable policies provides a solid ground for India’s green transition.

Notably, the government has also been investing in energy storage systems to ensure stability as renewable sources grow. In February this year, the Central Electricity Authority advised co-locating energy storage with solar projects to improve efficiency and grid reliability.

AI and digitalisation to shape the future

Artificial Intelligence is also expected to underpin future energy infrastructure. AI will enable intelligent energy marketplaces, smart meters, and demand-side management, which will transform consumers into ‘prosumers’. However, the Ministry has warned that cybersecurity must be a priority as digital dependence rises in the sector.

