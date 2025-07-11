On 10th July, members of the Muslim community pelted stones at police personnel and Hindus constructing cenotaphs (chhatris) in Basanpir hamlet of Jaisalmer, in protest of the reconstruction undertaken to honour Ramchandra Sodha and Hadud Paliwal, near a pond. Women and children were positioned at the front of the mob to throw stones. The videos also show schoolgirls participating in the assault.

The Chhatris were built by the then Maharawal Gaj Singh in 1835 in Basanpir village, and are a symbol of historical and cultural heritage. However, they were demolished by some people in 2019. Therefore, the villagers have decided to rebuilt the monuments, and started work in 2021. But the work was stopped in just two days due to communal conflict. The re-construction started this year, but faced violent resistance from Muslims this time.

Muslim women and men attacked Rajputs rebuilding an ancestral Samadhi in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.



The police managed to control the unruly crowd using mild force and apprehended over three dozen perpetrators involved in the incident, including sixteen women. Eight cops, a tehsildar and at least two civilians were hurt in the surprise attack. They were brought to the district hospital for medical attention. Subsequently, the administration and authorities arrived at the scene while a significant number of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sangh Parivar members also gathered at the location.

Police and administration officials reached at the spot with heavy force, upon receiving information about the violence. During the instance, Ganpat Singh Nodiyala from the Junjhar Sangharsh Samiti and others sustained wound. “The administration was present but stood by silently. The other community used women and children as shields for stone-pelting,” he charged.

Meanwhile, a stampede ensued as the police began to apprehend the stone pelters. A cop was also injured amidst this chaos. According to the police, a case has been filed and emergency reinforcements were sent out. Senior administration officials, such as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM )and tehsildar, were in charge of maintaining law and order while additional forces were dispatched to Basanpir to prevent future flare-ups.

The authorities also asked residents to avoid sharing offensive or controversial posts on social media that would escalate tensions. They also warned that nobody will be permitted to interfere with law and order.

Jaisalmer MLA and BJP leaders Chhotu Singh Bhati condemned the violence and stated, “The historical chhatris built in memory of the brave warriors of the princely era, Ramchandra Sodha and Hadud Paliwal, have been a symbol of our glorious history, sacrifice and cultural heritage. Unfortunately, they were demolished by antisocial elements in 2019.”

He added, “Now, when their reconstruction work started, some people with radical thinking attempted to obstruct the construction. Not only was an attempt made to stop the work by stone-pelting, but many people were injured in the attack. This act is condemnable, cowardly and hurts social harmony.”

He further mentioned that in a sensitive place like Jaisalmer, which is close to the nation’s borders, such acts are quite concerning. “We are taking this seriously not only from the law and order perspective but also from the point of view of national security. No harm will be allowed to come to our valour, history, and culture. We are all committed to protecting the identity of Jaisalmer,” the lawmaker declared.

The violence revived a long-running conflict that began in 2019 when similar elements destroyed the historic chhatris erected in commemoration of Hadud Paliwal and Jujhar Ramchandra Singh Sodha, warriors from Jaisalmer’s princely era. They were heroes of 1828 war fought between the princely states of Jaisalmer and Bikaner at Basanpir.

The reconstruction was recently permitted after consistent submissions by the Hindu community, through mediation by local police and elders, but the development triggered the extremists. The barrage of stones also damaged some cars and even broke their glasses.

Many people arrived at the location following the occurrence. They insisted on carrying on with the construction and work was resumed after 6 hours. Former MLA Sang Singh Bhati, along with BJP district president Dalpat Hingra and several others leaders were present there.