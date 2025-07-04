Friday, July 4, 2025
Kashmir: Palestinian and Hezbollah flags, banners of Khamenei and others waved during Muharram procession, deceased Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s poster pasted on police station

On 3rd July, a day after the police had taken banners with Hassan Nasrallah's picture out of public spaces, a massive number of mourners demonstrated outside a police station in the town of Magam, which is outside Srinagar.

OpIndia Staff
Image from @RShivshankar/X
Image via @RShivshankar/X

The Islamic month of Muharram is currently underway and processions are being carried out throughout the nation. On 4th July, a significant procession took place in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of individuals took part in this event. However, the participants waved flags associated with Iran and the terrorist organization Hezbollah during the event.

Additionally, many took to the streets carrying images of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei and the Iranian commanders as well as terrorists who lost their lives in the Israeli assault including Hassan Nasrallah.

The authorities and law enforcement had previously taken down such flags from public areas. However, the situation escalated when they reappeared during the procession. The people also chanted slogans in favour of Iran. Furthermore, images of the deceased high-ranking commanders of Iran were displayed. A similar occurrence was noted during the Muharram procession in Budgam.



The action had infuriated the agitators who were chanting slogans while holding photographs of Shia religious and political leaders, including Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the current supreme leader as well as Iranian spiritual and political leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Additionally, they plastered posters of Hassan Nasrallah on the police station’s wall amid chaos and sloganeering.

A sea of Palestinian flags was also witnessed during the procession on 8th Muharram alongside giant portraint of Ali Khamenei and other leaders of the Islamic Republic. There were no adverse incidents, however, diversions transpired. Last year, the police had to register multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) over similar occurrences as the attendees rasied pro-Palestinian slogans. Hence, the main road had been inaccessible for procession.

On the eighth day of Muharram, the Shia community organized a procession in Srinagar along the traditional route. This marks the third consecutive year that the police have granted permission for the procession. It commenced at Guru Bazaar in the downtown area and proceeded to Dalgate via Jahangir Chowk, Lal Chowk, Tanki Pora and Maulana Azad Road. The administration has established a specific time for the mourners to ensure that daily life in the city remains undisturbed.

The Muharram processions were prohibited in Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir following the jihad and terrorism supported by Pakistan in the early 1990s. However, the authorities rescinded the ban in 2023 after observing the progress and peace in the valley. According to the police, comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place for the processions.

Moreover, a traffic advisory had been issued. Security and traffic arrangements will also be coordinated for Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has also been deployed at multiple places along with local cops and traffic police.

