Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsLand for job scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘kingpin’, Tejashwi and Rabri Devi ‘beneficiaries’...
News Reports
Updated:

Land for job scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘kingpin’, Tejashwi and Rabri Devi ‘beneficiaries’ in CBI chargesheet

The CBI has concluded arguments in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, calling Lalu Prasad Yadav the "kingpin" and accusing his family of receiving land in exchange for illegal railway appointments. The court will next hear the accused's counter arguments before deciding on framing charges.

OpIndia Staff
Lalu Prasad Yadav (Image Source: Jagran)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday concluded its arguments on the framing of charges in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and other co-accused named in the charge sheet.

During the hearing, the CBI referred to Lalu Prasad as the “kingpin” of the alleged conspiracy. The agency cited statements from two approvers, who claimed they were pressured by Lalu to appoint certain candidates whose names were finalized by his office. The CBI also presented testimonies from several prosecution witnesses who confirmed that a list of selected applicants was handed over by Lalu’s then private secretary during a conference of general managers in the Railway Department, where Lalu served as Union Railway Minister.

In addition, the agency argued that Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were direct beneficiaries of land parcels transferred by job seekers. These transfers, the CBI alleged, were made in exchange for appointments made illegally within the railway department at Lalu’s behest.

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluding its arguments in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the next stage in the legal proceedings will see the accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, present their counter arguments opposing the framing of charges. Once these arguments are heard, the court is expected to reserve its order before deciding whether to formally begin the trial.

So far, the CBI has named 78 individuals in its chargesheets, including Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The agency had previously obtained the necessary sanction to prosecute Lalu for his alleged role in the case. Initially, the CBI filed two separate chargesheets detailing irregular appointments in the Central and Western Railway zones. In June last year, the agency submitted its final and consolidated chargesheet, encompassing additional railway zones and naming Lalu, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Hema Yadav, former OSD Bhola Yadav, and others.

According to the final chargesheet, Lalu and other public servants were accused of influencing recruitment processes in exchange for land and other benefits. The CBI alleged that Lalu, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav were the “ultimate beneficiaries” of the scheme. It also claimed that the conspiracy extended beyond land-for-job exchanges to include cash payments and other political incentives. The agency further stated that Lalu, in his capacity as railway minister, used his position to pressure officials, particularly in the West Central Railway zone.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Stop this nonsense already, people are not ‘suddenly dying’ because of COVID-19 vaccines or due to some grand modern medical conspiracy 

Sanghamitra -
The fear-mongering against COVID-19 vaccines, and the general anti-vaxxer rants against vaccines are all stemmed from the larger propensity among uninformed, unscientific and superstitious masses against modern medicine. Unfortunately, in India, a large part of the anti-vaccine propaganda has been done by politicians and fraudulent 'researchers' misusing academic facilities.
World

Beijing’s worst fear? Dalai Lama likely to outline a succession plan ahead of 90th birthday

OpIndia Staff -
Dalai Lama will address a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious leaders this week, which will be attended by over 100 Tibetan Buddhist figures and include a video message from him.

Is Trump bringing 500% tariffs on India? Read about the new bill the US is set to pass that targets countries buying Russian oil

Shazia Ilmi defamation case: Rajdeep Sardesai withdraws appeal against court order that directed him to take down Ilmi’s unauthorised video

UP: Muslim cleric linked to Atiq Ahmed gang forces Hindu teacher and her 5-year-old daughter to convert to Islam, had already converted her spouse,...

ECI is going door to door to verify voters in Bihar, Tejashwi-Owaisi-Sagarika to Ravish Kumar, all are rattled: Read what is the SIR process,...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Stop this nonsense already, people are not ‘suddenly dying’ because of COVID-19 vaccines or due to some grand modern medical conspiracy 

Sanghamitra -

Beijing’s worst fear? Dalai Lama likely to outline a succession plan ahead of 90th birthday

OpIndia Staff -

Is Trump bringing 500% tariffs on India? Read about the new bill the US is set to pass that targets countries buying Russian oil

OpIndia Staff -

Shazia Ilmi defamation case: Rajdeep Sardesai withdraws appeal against court order that directed him to take down Ilmi’s unauthorised video

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Muslim cleric linked to Atiq Ahmed gang forces Hindu teacher and her 5-year-old daughter to convert to Islam, had already converted her spouse,...

OpIndia Staff -

ECI is going door to door to verify voters in Bihar, Tejashwi-Owaisi-Sagarika to Ravish Kumar, all are rattled: Read what is the SIR process,...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

LGBTQ ‘activist’ who led online mob against JK Rowling gets 24 years jail sentence for raping a minor boy

OpIndia Staff -

China wages war on gay erotica: Women writers face arrest for breaking censorship lines as crackdown on queer fiction deepens

Chandrani Das -

Odisha: OAS officers in 16 districts go on strike after assault, BJP suspends 5 members including accused corporator in Bhubaneswar over massive outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi’s ban on old petrol, diesel vehicles dates back to 2014 NGT order, upheld by SC: here’s why a special drive is underway and...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com