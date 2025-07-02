Land for job scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘kingpin’, Tejashwi and Rabri Devi ‘beneficiaries’ in CBI chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday concluded its arguments on the framing of charges in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and other co-accused named in the charge sheet.

During the hearing, the CBI referred to Lalu Prasad as the “kingpin” of the alleged conspiracy. The agency cited statements from two approvers, who claimed they were pressured by Lalu to appoint certain candidates whose names were finalized by his office. The CBI also presented testimonies from several prosecution witnesses who confirmed that a list of selected applicants was handed over by Lalu’s then private secretary during a conference of general managers in the Railway Department, where Lalu served as Union Railway Minister.

In addition, the agency argued that Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were direct beneficiaries of land parcels transferred by job seekers. These transfers, the CBI alleged, were made in exchange for appointments made illegally within the railway department at Lalu’s behest.

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluding its arguments in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the next stage in the legal proceedings will see the accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, present their counter arguments opposing the framing of charges. Once these arguments are heard, the court is expected to reserve its order before deciding whether to formally begin the trial.

So far, the CBI has named 78 individuals in its chargesheets, including Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The agency had previously obtained the necessary sanction to prosecute Lalu for his alleged role in the case. Initially, the CBI filed two separate chargesheets detailing irregular appointments in the Central and Western Railway zones. In June last year, the agency submitted its final and consolidated chargesheet, encompassing additional railway zones and naming Lalu, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Hema Yadav, former OSD Bhola Yadav, and others.

According to the final chargesheet, Lalu and other public servants were accused of influencing recruitment processes in exchange for land and other benefits. The CBI alleged that Lalu, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav were the “ultimate beneficiaries” of the scheme. It also claimed that the conspiracy extended beyond land-for-job exchanges to include cash payments and other political incentives. The agency further stated that Lalu, in his capacity as railway minister, used his position to pressure officials, particularly in the West Central Railway zone.