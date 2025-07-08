Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Updated:

Madras High Court pulls up former DMK Minister K Ponmudy for his derogatory remarks against Hinduism, says CBI probe will be ordered if Tamil Nadu police fail to act

Presiding over the case, Justice P. Velmurugan expressed severe dissatisfaction with the state police's handling of 112 complaints against Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader who served as Forest Minister until his resignation in April.

OpIndia Staff
K. Ponmudy, Madras High Court | Photo Credit: Facebook and Bar & Bench

The Madras High Court has delivered a blistering rebuke to Tamil Nadu police for their “distressing and unfortunate” failure to act against former DMK Minister K. Ponmudy over derogatory remarks targeting Hinduism. The court warned that it would order a CBI probe if authorities fail to take immediate action.

Presiding over the case, Justice P. Velmurugan expressed severe dissatisfaction with the state police’s handling of 112 complaints against Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader who served as Forest Minister until his resignation in April. The court set a firm deadline of 8th July, Tuesday, for a final decision on whether to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to “continued inaction” by Tamil Nadu police.

Judicial condemnation of remarks by K Ponmudy

This judicial urgency follows months of controversy surrounding Ponmudy’s speech on April 8th at a TPDK event. During this speech, he made vulgar analogies that linked Hindu religious symbols, specifically tilaks, to sexual positions offered by a prostitute. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh previously described these remarks as “obscene, derogatory, and calculated to spew venom” against Vaishnavites, Shaivites, and women.

Despite Ponmudy’s defense, claiming he was misrepresented by a “truncated video,” and his subsequent public apology, the court dismissed his arguments. The court stated that his comments were made “knowingly and with full consciousness” and likely violated hate speech laws outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Inaction under scrutiny

The court’s frustration echoed its April interventions when it first directed police to file an FIR and later initiated a suo motu case after authorities ignored orders. Advocate General P.S. Raman’s admission that initial complaints were closed without FIRs drew scathing criticism, with justices emphasizing that “Law applies equally to all.” Notices have now been issued to the state DGP and Chennai Police Commissioner demanding explanations for the dela

Political fallout

Politically, the DMK moved swiftly to contain fallout, stripping Ponmudy of his deputy general secretary post on 11th April, publicly condemning his remarks through senior MP Kanimozhi, and accepting his resignation as Forest Minister by 27th April. Opposition parties, including the BJP and AIADMK, joined Governor R.N. Ravi in condemning the speech as a “shameful threat to societal harmony,” with BJP leaders filing formal police complaints citing sections of the BNS related to wounding religious feelings and promoting enmity.

What’s next?

With the High Court’s 8th July deadline here, Tamil Nadu police face two paths, immediately, register an FIR and commence prosecution or or relinquish the case to the CBI. The outcome will test the state’s commitment to curbing hate speech without political bias.

Legal experts note the court’s stance reinforces that constitutional accountability outweighs partisan loyalties. As Justice Venkatesh observed earlier, “The impression that public officials can get away with hate speech must be wiped off.”

