Metro mess in Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls for a public push as yellow line faces fresh delays

The delay has been caused by to shortage of trains. The train will be also running driverless in this line. Currently, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has only three stations. It will knock on the doors of 16 stations and will run every 25 minutes.  

bengaluru yellow line metro (Image source: Deccan herald)

After months of delay and anticipation, Bengaluru is expected to inaugurate its Yellow line remotest metro route in early August. The 19.15 km long route will help to connect people to its area.

The new route will connect the RV road to Bommasandra via the bustling electronic city corridors. The project is nearly in the completion phase. As the city’s problem of dealing with traffic congestion, the long stretch of land is likely to ease commute times for lakhs of residents in the southern tech belt.

MP Tejasvi Surya calls for a march demanding operationalisation of the critical public transport the city needs.

Since the train in the yellow line will run driverless, it needs an independent safety assessment (ISA) certification, a very crucial document to validate signalling tests.

The yellow line’s signalling contractor, Siemens India Ltd- Siemens AG, has submitted a draft report to a third-party assessor for the clearance of the certification, which is expected by July 7 to 8. The next step will be the BMRCL approach to the commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to conduct a thorough inspection of safety. ‘The expected date for the safety inspection is July 15. The statutory exercise will take three to four days, as this is a long route with many stations’ says a senior official of BMRCL.

The inspection will include a visit to all 16 stations, track checks, and various operational tests. One day will be dedicated to visiting the Operational Control Centre (OCC) at the Baiyappanahali depot, according to the official

The discussion has been made to the CMRS, and the progress report is being shared by ISA.

Critical traction and braking system tests have now been completed, and all trains meant for this corridor have undergone extensive trial runs, as per a report by Bangalore Mirror. The BMRCL gave confirmation that civil works, including all 16 elevated stations across the Yellow Line, have been completed. Interior station finishing, platform installations, passenger amenities, and Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling systems are now fully in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the ceremony, and it will be noted that the dates do not clash with the monsoon session of parliament. For now, the BMRCL plans to hold the ceremony at the KSRP Grounds near Silk Route.

