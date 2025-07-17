In another incident of language violence, a shopkeeper in Mumbai’s Vikhroli was assaulted by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over a WhatsApp status. The status was deemed to be offensive to the Marathi-speaking community.

The Rajasthani shopkeeper had posted a WhatsApp status that read, “Dekh liya Rajasthani ka power. Hum Marwari hamare saamne kisi ki nahi chalti” (Witnessed the power of a Rajasthani. No one can stand before us Marwaris).”

Later, a video came into light that depicts the shopkeeper being forced to apologise publicly. He was also threatened and physically attacked. The assault took place in the Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, a bustling suburb in Mumbai. This highlights the latest series of confrontations involving MNS workers over Marathi identity.

The WhatsApp status shows bragging of Marwari dominance over Marathi people, according to the local MNS workers, which has sparked outrage amongst them. The alleged video shows the man being slapped and verbally berated by them. The workers demanded that he apologise to the Marathi community for his remarks. In the footage, the shopkeeper is seen holding his ears and pleading, “I will not repeat such a mistake.”

The MNS workers issued a serious warning to him that if he posts any further messages against Marathi people, whether by him, his family, or his employees, he will meet serious consequences. The video of his assault was recorded, edited, and circulated, including a Marathi song in the background and a caption that reads: “This is how people will be treated if they say or write or speak anything against the Marathi people.”

The MNS logo is prominently displayed, a move that directly contradicts Raj Thackeray’s public directive to his workers to avoid recording such incidents. During a recent address, Mr Thackeray had instructed party members to refrain from filming their actions to avoid legal repercussions.

This is not an isolated example of MNS workers forcefully imposing their power on the Marathi language. On July 12, a similar incident was followed when an auto driver, Raju Patwa, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was slapped by a group, including women, on a busy road near Virar railway station. The police have registered a case against 20 persons, including office bearers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, for assaulting the autorickshaw driver over his anti-Marathi remarks and refusal to speak the language.

Uday Jadhav, the Virar city chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), was present at the scene and later defended the assault, stating, “If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray have come together after nearly 2 decades. They seem to be aligned together against the Hindi language after a bitter family fight lasting decades.

Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that attacking random shopkeepers for not knowing Marathi is hooliganism, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Mr Fadnavis said we won’t tolerate hooliganism for language. If a Marathi manus (person) is asking for justice, and if you are calling us goons, then we are goons.”