Saturday, July 12, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Muslim mob brutally assaults Hindu boy, victim says he was attacked for...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob brutally assaults Hindu boy, victim says he was attacked for being a Gau rakshak, police arrest 3 accused

According to Nitu Ram, he is a Gaurakshak and is associated with the RSS and the Banjrang Dal. He said that he has been the target of the Muslim mob because of his work for the welfare of the Hindu community.

OpIndia Staff
Ghaziabad police have arrested three Muslim men.
Muslim men brutally beat up Hindu boy. (Images via X/ @yati_Official1/ghaziabadpolice)

In a recent incident of violence, a young Hindu boy was brutally beaten up by Muslim youths in Khoda colony of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident went viral after one of the Muslim men posted it on social media. The video shows the Hindu boy, named Nitu Ram, being brutally slapped, punched and kicked by a group of Muslim men surrounding him.

The Hindu boy was also forced to apologise and kneel down while being thrashed. The victim, Nitu Ram, is a resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad.

After the incident, he approached a social worker for help, who shared Nitu’s story on social media and urged police to take action.

According to Nitu Ram, he is a Gaurakshak and is associated with the RSS and the Banjrang Dal. He said that he has been the target of the Muslim mob because of his work for the welfare of the Hindu community.

On the day of the incident, when he was in the area for some work, the accused named Waseem, Faheem and Faiju, along with 15 other people, physically attacked Nitu Ram and recorded a video.

The victim said that the culprits have also threatened to kill him. Ghaziabad police have arrested three of the culprits who attacked Nitu Ram and are on the lookout for others. An investigation in underway in the incident.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Who is Francesca Albanese, the United Nations rapporteur for Gaza strip, now facing US sanctions for “political and economic warfare against the United States...

Rukma Rathore -

Aam Aadmi Party tries to instigate people against action on illegal encroachments, asks Delhi youths to head to Faridabad on 13 July to attend...

OpIndia Staff -

Bhagwant Mann doubles down on his attack on PM Modi’s foreign visits, makes false claim that Modi reached the countries uninvited

OpIndia Staff -

Digital India Foundation opposes Pakistan’s membership bid for AI Alliance Network citing security concerns, highlights potential weaponisation of AI

ANI -

Ajit Doval challenges anyone to show a single proof of damage to Indian assets during Operation Sindoor, calls out Pakistani propaganda

OpIndia Staff -

Jaisalmer: Violent Muslim mob including women and kids launches attack on Hindu villagers to stop re-construction of historic cenotaphs, cops injured in stone pelting

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Altaf Multani raped a married woman after trapping her with a job offer, forced her to convert to Islam and marry him

OpIndia Staff -

Kapil Sibal’s bizzare arguments to allow illegals in the country, claims individuals not obligated to prove citizenship, but the government has to prove they...

OpIndia Staff -

No Bhagwant Mann, Namibia, Argentina, Trinidad & Tobago are not imaginary countries, PM Modi’s visit was in line with India’s national interests

Rukma Rathore -

Economist, who warned that there would be no Hindus left in Bangladesh if their exodus continued, arrested by Yunus regime: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com