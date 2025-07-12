In a recent incident of violence, a young Hindu boy was brutally beaten up by Muslim youths in Khoda colony of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident went viral after one of the Muslim men posted it on social media. The video shows the Hindu boy, named Nitu Ram, being brutally slapped, punched and kicked by a group of Muslim men surrounding him.

The Hindu boy was also forced to apologise and kneel down while being thrashed. The victim, Nitu Ram, is a resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad.

After the incident, he approached a social worker for help, who shared Nitu’s story on social media and urged police to take action.

According to Nitu Ram, he is a Gaurakshak and is associated with the RSS and the Banjrang Dal. He said that he has been the target of the Muslim mob because of his work for the welfare of the Hindu community.

On the day of the incident, when he was in the area for some work, the accused named Waseem, Faheem and Faiju, along with 15 other people, physically attacked Nitu Ram and recorded a video.

The victim said that the culprits have also threatened to kill him. Ghaziabad police have arrested three of the culprits who attacked Nitu Ram and are on the lookout for others. An investigation in underway in the incident.