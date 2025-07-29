Pahalgam avenged, Pakistan’s hand exposed, terror camps flattened, and Operation Sindoor revealed: Key highlights from HM Amit Shah’s fiery Lok Sabha address

On 29th July 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha as discussions on Operation Sindoor continue in the lower house of the Parliament. Amit Shah said that three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attacks were killed by the Indian armed forces as part of Operation Mahadev.

Before sharing details of the Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, HM Shah expressed condolences for the victims of the Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terror attack in Pahalgam.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday’s operation and the people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. “Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies,” he said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Special Discussion on India’s strong, successful and decisive ‘Operation Sindoor’. https://t.co/uMPdAYiwU6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2025

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir avenged the Pahalgam attack today after hunting down the mastermind, Suleiman Shah, alias Hashim Musa, in an encounter in Srinagar.

He added that three terrorists were killed in an encounter that was planned meticulously for several days before execution. The minister informed the House slain Jihadi terrorist Suleman was an A-category commander of the Pakistani Islamic terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, he was involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and the Gagangeer attack, adding that numerous evidence confirming his role in these attacks is with the Indian intelligence agencies.

In Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " All three terrorists – Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were… https://t.co/jBP4SmmbUJ pic.twitter.com/pK48Lp7MIP — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Afghan, the other terrorist killed by the Indian forces during Operation Mahadev, was also an A category terrorists belonging to LeT, and that Jibran was a A grade terrorists.

“I want to tell the House and the nation that these three terrorists had killed our innocent people in Baisaran Valley. These three were terrorists and all of them have been killed,” Minister Shah said and also expressed gratitude towards the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army Jawans for eliminating the Jihadis.

Recalling his meeting with the widow of one of the victims of the Pahalgam attack in April this year, Amit Shah said: “Soon after Pahalgam attack, I had met the affected families. I saw standing before me a woman who had been widowed just 6 days after her wedding- I can never forget that scene. I want to tell all families today that Modi ji neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and today our security forces killed those who committed the killings.”

Further detailing on how the authorities confirmed that the slain terrorists were indeed the perpetrators of Pahalgam, Minister Shah said, “… NIA had already arrested those who gave them shelter. Those who fed them were detained. When the terrorists’ dead bodies reached Srinagar, they were identified as the three people who carried out the terror attack in Pahalgam… Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies. The FSL report of the cartridges from the terror attack was already ready… Yesterday, the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports… Further tests were carried out in Chandigarh yesterday, after that it was confirmed that these three were those who carried out the terror attack…”

Calling out the opposition’s unhappiness over the killing over the Pakistan-backed terrorists who killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Shah said, “Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack… I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, ‘Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe’ (Their faces are smeared with ink)… What kind of politics is this?…”

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "…Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack… I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the… pic.twitter.com/86q4X8l1zK — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Slamming Congress leader P Chidambaram for his recent remarks questioning what is the proof that the perpetrators of Pahalgam came from Pakistan, Shah said, “On Congress leader P Chidambaram’s statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Yesterday they (Congress) were asking us where the terrorists came from and who was responsible for it. Of course, it is our responsibility as we are in power. Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram ji raised the question -what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan. When he says this, it means they are giving a clean chit to Pakistan…”

Union Home Minister informed the House that the intelligence have confirmed information that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani nationals. He said that the agencies have found the Pakistani voter ID numbers of the slain terrorists, adding that from rifles to chocolates seized from the terrorists are from Pakistan.

“Chidambaran, a former Indian Home Minister is giving clean-chit to Pakistan. He is raising question over why India attack Pakistan,” Shah said.

Detailing the events that preceeded Operation Sindoor, Minister Shah said, “On 23rd and 30th April, Modiji held meetings with CCS. Firstly, we undid the Congress party’s blunder Indus Waters Treaty and put it in abeyance. We closed the Attari border, and suspended the SAARC visas of Pakistani nationals here and sent them back. We declared key Pakistani diplomats in India persona non-grata, reduced their number from 55 to 30. The CCS vowed that the terrorists who killed innocent civlians in Pahalgam and their trainers and training camps, will be given befitting response by CRPF and BSF.

During the subsequent CCS meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted complete operational freedom to the Indian Armed Forces. “Operation Sindoor was launched on 7th May and carried out between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. In this operation, nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed in this attack,” the minister said.

“Not a single civilian killed during Operation Sindoor, only terrorists and terror bases,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

“Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO informed the Pak DGMO that India has attacked terror infrastructure on their land as per our right of self-defence. It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh’s government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly…We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress govt…” he said, adding that more than 100 Pakistani terrorists were killed during Operation Sindoor.

He said that unlike Manmohan Singh-led government, the Modi government does not send dossiers to Pakistan, “we carry out surgical strikes, airstrikes and Operation Sindoor”.

Home Minister also Amit Shah called out former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the historic blunder of ceasefire that resulted in the existence of the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).