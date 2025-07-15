Many Indian media outlets, including Times of India and NDTV, recently published a news story alleging that popular Indian snacks and sweets such as samosa, jalebi and laddoo will be served alongside a health warning akin to those on cigarette packets. Furthermore, the new development was attributed to the Union Ministry of Health that it has been done in order to tackle health issues.

On 15th July, PIB fact-check, however, refuted the claims as false. It emphasized that the ministry’s advisory does not include any warning labels on food items sold by vendors and “has not been selective towards Indian snacks.”

Additionally, it clarified that the general recommendation is not unique to any one food product but rather serves as a “behavioural nudge” to alert consumers to “hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products.”

✅The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware of hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products, and not specifically to any particular food product.



The advisory is for healthier options and initiatives at workplaces and urges people to make healthier…

The agency added that the suggestion encourages “people to make healthier” decisions to reduce unnecessary sugar and oil in favour of a healthy diet and way of life as well as supports healthier workplace options and activities. “It does not target India’s rich street food culture,” it further pointed out.

What is in the letter

The ministry’s official letter identified “sharp rise in obesity in both children and adults” as a significant concern. It informed, “As per NFHS-5 (2019-21), over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese. Prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity.”

It added, “As per The Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study, published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden.” It stated that obesity dramatically increases the risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and several types of cancer.

The ministry pointed out, “It also affects mental health, mobility, and quality of life, and imposes a heavy economic burden through increased healthcare costs and productivity losses. Early prevention and health promotion are critical to reversing these trends.”

The letter outlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong case for changing people’s lifestyles in order to fight obesity. “At the Opening Ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on 28th January 2025, Hon’ble Prime Minister invoked the Fit India Campaign and urged citizens to adopt active, healthy lifestyles as part of the broader vision of a Swasth Bharat. In his Mann Ki Baat, he called for a 10% reduction in oil consumption,” the official communiqué read.

It then conveyed, “In response to this national appeal, and as part of the ministry’s flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), it is imperative to promote sustainable behavioural changes in our workplaces. These include reducing excessive consumption of oil and sugar, both of which are key contributors to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related disorders.”

According to the letter, it is advocating that Sugar and Oil Boards be displayed as an effort to encourage better eating practices in multiple settings. They will function as visual behavioural cues in public spaces like offices and schools, revealing important details including hidden sugars and fats in common food items.

Hence, a direction to all “departments/offices/autonomous bodies and other public institutions/organizations” under the ministry was sought. The following recommendations were proposed: