Sunday, July 13, 2025
Updated:

Prayagraj: Ejaz posed as Azad Singh to marry Hindu woman, years later reveals he is Muslim and forces her and daughter to convert, case filed

Ejaz confessed that he was never Hindu and said that if she wanted to stay with him, she would have to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff

A woman from Mauaima area of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has accused her husband of hiding his religious identity to marry her and later forcing her and their four-year-old daughter to convert to Islam. The matter came to light after she approached the local police with her family, leading to protests by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Both met through social media 

According to the woman, she met the man on social media in 2021. He introduced himself as Azad Singh, a Hindu from Kiranw village, and even showed her an Aadhaar card with that name. The two developed a relationship, and eventually, she eloped with him. They got married, and though her father filed a kidnapping complaint at the time, police didn’t take action since both were adults.

Later, the woman said that the man took her to Chandigarh. It was only after moving there that she found out his real name is Ejaz and that he is a Muslim. Soon after, Ejaz left for Saudi Arabia to work as a driver, and she returned to her parents’ home. During this time, she gave birth to their daughter, who is now four years old.

I was never Hindu: Ejaz

About 20 days ago, Ejaz returned from Saudi and met her. That’s when things turned ugly. The woman said Ejaz confessed that he was never Hindu and said that if she wanted to stay with him, she would have to convert to Islam. He told her to perform namaz daily and renamed her ‘Ania Bano’. When she refused, he also beat her and threatened to kill her if she or their daughter didn’t convert.

Scared and confused, she told everything to her family, who then took her to the police station. VHP workers also reached the station and demanded strict action. A case has now been registered against Ejaz.

Her father said, “He lied to my daughter to marry her with a fake identity, and now he’s threatening her life to force a religious conversion.”

The case has sparked protests in the area, with  Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), demanding that strict legal action be taken. 

OpIndia Staff
