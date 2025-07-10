A violent clash broke out in the Deoband area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on the night of Sunday, 6th July, when a Dalit wedding procession was violently attacked by a group from the Muslim community for playing DJ music near a mosque.

The police and witnesses alleged that the conflict over the wedding of the two daughters of one Mange Ram, a resident of the village. One of the two wedding processions was proceeding from the Sadharanpur village and went past a mosque in Amarpur gadhi village while playing loud DJ music. Members of the Muslim community reportedly protested, expressing that it was time to offer namaz (prayer), and insisting on stopping the music. Upon the refusal by the wedding party, the argument escalated into a violent attack.

The muslim group reportedly attacked the DJ equipment, broke instruments, and even physically assaulted the procession with sticks and sharp objects. Some of the guests at the Dalit wedding were injured in the attack, including two Dalit men, Pankaj and Vansh, who were seriously injured and were sent to a hospital in Meerut after receiving preliminary treatment in Deoband.

After the incident, the bride’s father, Mange Ram, registered a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under serious IPC sections 191(2), 115(2), 352, 189(4) and the SC/ST Act. Five accused, Mohammad Abuzar, Asjad, Israr, Sadiq, and Faheem, have been arrested and sent to jail.

Since it’s a communal incident, heavy police deployment has been done in the village to prevent further violence. High officials are keeping a close watch on the situation, and routine patrols have begun. Authorities have appealed to both communities to keep peace and threatened stern action against any attempts to disrupt law and order.