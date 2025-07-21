Monday, July 21, 2025
Wanted to ‘protect Constitution’, protested for women safety: Meet Udit Pradhan, the Odisha President of student wing of Congress, arrested for raping 19-year-old girl

Udit Pradhan had also posted in support of Soumyashree, who took her own life over inaction against sexual and mental harassment. On Sunday (20th July), he was arrested for raping a 19-year-old student.

OpIndia Staff
Wanted to ‘protect Constitution’, held protests for women safety: Meet Udit Pradhan, the Odisha President of student wing of Congress, arrested for raping 19-year-old girl
Udit Pradhan with Rahul Gandhi, image via NSUI leader's Instagram account

In a major development on Sunday (20th July), the police arrested Udit Pradhan, the President of the Odisha unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), in connection with a rape case.

For the unversed, NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC) party. According to reports, the accused raped a 19-year-old engineering student inside a hotel room in Bhubaneswar.

Udit Pradhan invited the victim for dinner and then spiked her drink. After the girl lost consciousness, the student leader of the Congress party reportedly raped the victim.

The incident occurred on 18th March this year. The victim filed a complaint with the Mancheswar Police on Sunday (20th July), leading to the prompt arrest of the politically influential Udit Pradhan.

It has now come to light that the accused threatened the 19-year-old with dire consequences if she dared to file a complaint with the police.

The development comes days after a 2nd-year student named Soumyashree set herself on fire over the college’s inaction against sexual and mental harassment by an Assistant Professor named Samira Kumar Sahoo.

Udit Pradhan wanted to ‘save Constitution’

The rape accused had uploaded several posters on social media, vowing to ‘protect the Indian Constitution’ from the BJP government in Odisha and at the Centre.

Rape accused spotted with Rahul Gandhi, celebrated win of Priyanka Gandhi

Udit Pradhan was spotted alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in one of his Instagram posts.

He was also seen celebrating the victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad in November 2024.

Udit Pradhan also posted on social media about Congress leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh.

Activism for women

Ironically, the rape accused was primarily seen demonstrating for the protection of women in Odisha and participated in protests demanding their safety and security.

He had also posted in support of Soumyashree, who took her own life over inaction against sexual and mental harassment. On Sunday (20th July), Udit Pradhan was arrested for raping 19-year-old student.

Active member of Congress

In his capacity as NSUI President of Odisha, Udit Pradhan was actively involved in the political activities of the student wing of the Congress party.

The rape accused has 5.6K followers on Facebook and 15.8K followers on Instagram.

