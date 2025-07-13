After saying that its camps in Myanmar were attacked by Indian forces earlier today, ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent) later said that the funeral of its commander killed in the attack was also hit by missiles shot by Indian planes. In a statement issued to media, the group said that two senior leaders were killed in the missile strike.

ULFA-I also said that airstrikes on its camps in the area are still going on. It vowed revenge on Indian forces for the attack.

The statement said, “The occupying forces crossed all limits of humanity by launching a missile this time on funeral of Hon’ble President of the Lower Council of the United Liberation Forces of Assam [Independet], Lt. Gen. Nayan Asom, killed in the drone strike by the colonial forces. Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradeep Asom were killed and several other officers/members and civilians were injured in this brutal and inhuman attack by the mercenary forces. The occupying forces continue to carry out air strikes in certain areas. We would like to inform the indigenous people of Assam that; we are determined to take revenge on this barbaric attack by the colonial state.”

The statement has been sent to Ishan Asom, Associate Editor of the Communication Department of the banned outfit.

Notably, Indian Army launched a major surgical strike on militant camps in Myanmar on the early hours of Sunday. Over a hundred UAVs were reportedly used in the operation, which targeted camps of ULFA-I and other separatist groups of northeastern India. Four camps of ULFA-I, including the Eastern Command Headquarters (ECHQ) at Hoyat Basti and the 779 Camp located at Waktham Basti were reportedly targeted. Apart from killing Nayan Asom, the drone strike had injured several members of the outfit.

The strikes targeted camps in the Naga Self-Administered Zone near the India-Myanmar border. The operation was reportedly carried out in close coordination with the Myanmar military.

However, Indian defence forces have not confirmed any such operation till now. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that state police have not carried out any such operation, adding that no such confirmation has been issued by the Indian Army also. He said that the matter should be clear by the evening.