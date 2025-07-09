Wednesday, July 9, 2025
West Bengal: Sagar Islam sexually and physically assaults Hindu minor girl in school, complaint filed

The girl, a ninth-grade student at Dakghora High School in Cooch Behar, was strangled, sexually assaulted and thrown to the ground. The assault was recorded by classmates and the video has gone viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim youth assaults Hindu minor girl in West Bengal classroom incident
Muslim youth sexually and physically assaults Hindu minor girl in West Bengal school, video goes viral (Image: SS from viral video)

On 2nd July, a minor Hindu girl was brutally assaulted at Dakghora High School, Coochbehar district in West Bengal. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A complaint has been filed at Sitalkhuchi Police Station by the parent of the victim.

Details of the horrific incident

In the complaint, the parent of the victim stated that she is a ninth-grade student. She was sitting in her classroom when the accused, Sagar Islam, allegedly began abusing her with obscene language. The incident took place during the recess before the third period. When the victim protested, Islam reportedly beat and strangled her. The complainant stated that the victim was sexually assaulted as well. Islam threw her to the ground multiple times during the assault. The complainant accused Islam of assaulting the victim with intent to kill.

The complainant further added that while Islam was assaulting the victim, two of her classmates recorded the assault and later uploaded the video on Facebook. The video went viral on social media. Islam was seen laughing while assaulting the victim.

Plea for justice

The complainant expressed deep concern for the victim’s safety and stated, “We are all very scared after knowing about the incident. I think my daughter’s life may be in danger later.” The complainant urged the authorities to conduct an on-site investigation and take strict action against the accused.

Police yet to act

It is unclear if the police have filed an FIR or taken any action in the matter so far.

