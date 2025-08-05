On the 7th of August 2025, Rahul Gandhi, the crowned prince of Congress, went on an unhinged rant yet again – blaming everything but himself for the abysmal electoral condition of his party. He claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was colluding with the BJP to ensure BJP wins elections and Congress loses.

His arguments, based on the “research” done by his team, had no basis. His flight was imagination has been summarily debunked by OpIndia in this article.

There is, however, another important aspect of this story. While Rahul Gandhi has gone all guns blazing, and not for the first time, claiming that ECI and BJP are colluding to defeat him (despite his stellar politics that focuses mostly on incoherent rants and forging alliances with forces that are verifiably anti-India), there are several times when Congress workers have themselves been exposed for undermining the voting system in India and abusing the democratic process.

Following is an indicative list (which is in no way exhaustive) of some of the times Congress workers did what Rahul Gandhi is now blaming BJP for.

1. Congress created fake voter-IDs

In December 2024, former PCC General Secretary Bakka Judson revealed that Congress had created 8.5 lakh fake voter ID cards in Telangana in an attempt to win the local body elections.

Bakka had further said that such fake voter ID cards were not just created in Telangana but also in Kerala, saying that it was an act of sedition. In his statement, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should be held responsible for undermining democracy.

He had said that he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission. He said that Congress first deleted 8.5 lakh voters aged between 18 and 35 from the voter list. Then, original voters’ photos were morphed and their phone numbers were also altered. Interestingly, the voter ID numbers would remain same, he alleged.

“This is not confined to Telangana, it is happening in Kerala, Karnataka and other places. Yet, the BJP is remaining calm over the issue,” Judson said, alleging that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini was also involved in the issue. When a case was registered against a few individuals, she managed to get the accused released, he alleged.

2. Kirti Azad reveals that in Bihar, poll booths were looted for Congress leaders

In February 2019, Congress leader Kirti Azad made a startling revelation. He said that in Bihar, booth capturing was par for the course and several Congress leaders had benefitted.

He said: “Congeress party ke workers booth loota karte the Nagendra ji ke liye… us samay to booth loote jate the (Congress party workers used to loot booths for party leader Nagendra ji and others…this was prevalent in those days).”

“In those days booths were looted…Congress workers used to loot polling booths for Nagendra ji (former Congress leader),” Azad said.

He also accepted that his father and he also benefited from booth capturing. “Mere pitaji ke liye bhi booth loota jata tha.1999 main hamare liye bhi lootaus samay to electronic machine nahi thi (Booths were looted for my father as well. In 1999, for me also. EVMs had not been introduced back then,” he said.

3. Youth Congress leaders even rigged their organisational elections

In November 2023, Kerala Police summoned Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil regarding a case about the use of fake voter ID cards during the Youth Congress organizational elections. The issue arose after complaints were made to the Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjay M. Kaul, who asked the state police to investigate.

A special investigation team was formed, which led to the arrest of four Youth Congress workers—Abhi Vikram, Feny Ninan, Binil Binu, and Vikas Krishnan—from Pathanamthitta, who were close aides of Mamkootathil. The police took laptops, mobile phones, and 24 fake voter ID cards, claiming these were used to influence the election results.

The case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery and using forged documents. Political parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), voiced concerns about the possible misuse of fake IDs in general elections, leading to calls for a thorough probe and a petition for a CBI investigation. Mamkootathil denied the allegations, and the Congress party launched an internal inquiry.

4. Lokayukta finds Congress workers responsible for making fake Voter IDs

In August 2022, the Lokayukta found that former Congress MLA from Sultanpur, Majra Jai Kishan, had created fake voter IDs and recommended criminal proceedings.

The order was based on findings that Kishan had used his residential address to create fake voter identity cards for non-residents, some of whom he claimed were relatives. The Vigilance Department, with support from the Chief Secretary, pointed out that these actions harmed the integrity of the electoral process.

Delhi LG had then instructed the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against former Congress MLA Majra Jai Kishan. This issue first arose in 2013-14.

5. Congress leaders booked for thousands of fake Voter IDs

In 2018, right before the Karnataka elections, RR Nagar Congress MLA and 13 others were booked in a fake voter ID case. The Election Commission had ordered an inquiry after 10,000 fake voter IDs were found during a raid in an apartment located in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru.

Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said two trunk-loads of counterfoil strips, which appeared to be the acknowledgement slips of the form used to add names of voters, were also found. But the forms were not the same colour as those used by the Election Commission, he said. “After a surprise visit was paid to a flat in Jalahalli locality, nearly 9,746 voter ID cards were found. Five laptops and one printer was also found in the flat,” Kumar had said.

"This is a BJP conspiracy & we have exposed it. High level enquiry should be ordered by EC against all those indulging in this conspiracy to get the election countermanded by planting fake evidence. Lodge an FIR against all these top bjp leaders": @rssurjewala#BJPDramaExposed — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 8, 2018

While the Congress blamed BJP for this scam, 2 days later, the Election Commission registered an FIR against the Congress MLA and 13 others in the case.

Rahul Gandhi in his press conference today spun fantastical tales through, what was in his mind, results of a “research” conducted by a group of Congress workers who arguably pretend to have lower IQ than Rahul Gandhi himself just to make him feel better about himself. However, history proves that rigging elections, creating fake Voter IDs, undermining the democratic process (remember Indira Gandhi?) and being dictatorial is what Congress does best.