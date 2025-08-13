Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has announced a suite of innovative initiatives aimed at redefining how passengers experience travel across Adani-managed airports in India. These moves, blending technology and customer-centric design, are set to enhance convenience, comfort, and engagement, strengthening Adani Airports’ leadership in digital innovation within the aviation sector.

Spearheading the initiative, Ms. Srushti Adani, Director of Adani Digital Labs, said, “The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations. This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers. Our goal is to reduce travel-related anxiety, offering up-to-the-minute information, exciting rewards, and tiered lounge services—going beyond standard offerings to create a personalised digital journey.”

Marking a significant milestone, ADL inaugurated a new 150-seater office in Ahmedabad. From here, the team will design solutions to address common passenger challenges, including tight schedules, lack of awareness about amenities, and long queues. At the core of this transformation is the Adani OneApp, a unified platform bringing all airport services together—turning travel from a transactional necessity into a seamless, personalised experience.

Key features include:

Adani Rewards – India’s first airport-exclusive loyalty programme, integrating F&B, retail, parking, duty-free, and meet & greet services, offering unmatched value and flexibility.

– India’s first airport-exclusive loyalty programme, integrating F&B, retail, parking, duty-free, and meet & greet services, offering unmatched value and flexibility. Seamless Lounge Access – Pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enter without queues.

– Pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enter without queues. Comprehensive Shopping Options – Browse and order from extensive F&B, duty-free, and retail catalogues, with services like Delivery at Gate and Multi-Cart Orders.

– Browse and order from extensive F&B, duty-free, and retail catalogues, with services like Delivery at Gate and Multi-Cart Orders. Smart Parking with Park & Fly – Hassle-free booking and management of parking facilities.

– Hassle-free booking and management of parking facilities. Real-Time Travel Assistance – Live flight status, instant alerts, and high-speed Wi-Fi access.

By integrating these offerings into a single digital ecosystem, Adani Digital Labs aims to make the airport journey smoother, faster, and more enjoyable for every traveller. With this launch, ADL reinforces its commitment to setting new benchmarks in airport hospitality and digital innovation, putting the passenger experience at the heart of its transformation strategy.