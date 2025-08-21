The Guwahati Crime Branch on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against YouTuber Abhisar Sharma on a complaint of provoking communal sentiments. The complaint was lodged by a local residence named Alok Baruah after Sharma accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of practising communal politics.

The FIR has been filed against Sharma under Sections 152 (sedition), 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). According to the complaint, Abhisar Sharma ridiculed both the Assam and Union Governments in a recent video published on YouTube.

Complainant Alok Baruah stated that the remarks were made with mala fide intent to disrepute elected governments and have the effect of provoking communal sentiments. The complaint further alleged that such comments are capable of inflaming passions, creating distrust against lawfully established authorities and promoting enmity between religious groups.

Baruah said that “statements like government survives by Hindu-Muslim polarisation, it provokes communal sentiments.” The complaint added, “Perusal of the article published/circulated by Abhisar Sharma the accused clearly reveals that it contained statements ridiculing and denigrating the duly elected Governments of Assam and the Union of India, thereby, endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.”

The complaint further said, “The accused mocked ridiculed the principle of Ram Rajya, and openly accused the Chief Minister of Assam of communal politics, thereby attempting to create distrust and hatred against the government established by law and promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.” Complainant Baruah further alleged that the article published by Sharma was not mere criticism but amounts to excite disaffection, provoke public disorder, and endanger the unity and integrity of India. “The article published/circulated by the accused Abhisar Sharma is not mere criticism but amounts to an attempt to excite disaffection, provoke public disorder, and endanger the unity and integrity of India by portraying the State as corrupt, communal, and illegitimate, thereby, committed the offence punishable u/s Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS),” said the complaint.