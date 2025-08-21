The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, 21st August, demolished the 22 crore illegal mansion linked to the infamous Machhli family in Bhopal. The operation took place in Kokta Hathaikheda, where district administration teams and heavy police deployment carried out the action.

Officials said the properties belonged to a family accused of running a criminal empire involving ‘love jihad’ and a large-scale drug syndicate. Earlier, on 30th July, the administration demolished six illegal constructions and sealed the mansion for regulatory violations. Today’s demolition targeted another major property under tight security.

The latest bulldozer action follows the arrest of Shahwar Machhli and his nephew Yasin Machhli on 23rd July. The duo was nabbed near Bhopal’s Gammon Mall with synthetic drugs and an illegal pistol. Investigations revealed they were key players in smuggling drugs from Rajasthan and Mumbai and supplying them to pubs and lounges in the city.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had recently issued a threat that his government would not leave any person behind who was engaged in ‘love jihad’ or the drug mafia. He said strict action would be taken against all such networks to ensure the safety of women and restore law and order. ‘No criminal will be spared. We will dismantle their entire network one by one,’ the CM said.

Background: The criminal activities of Machhli family

The Machhli family’s criminal activities have been under the scanner for decades. Originally involved in fish brokerage in Budhwara, the family shifted to Hathaikheda and, by the 1980s, built influence with political backing. They expanded into fish farming, illegal mining and eventually into narcotics and arms trade.

By the 2000s, the family built ties with the local Hindu community by sponsoring Durga Pandals and Devi Jagrans. When engineering and pharmacy colleges opened around Hathaikheda between 2005-2010, they began targeting students. They organised cricket tournaments and parties to lure the youth. Gradually, drugs became central to these gatherings, and students were pushed into addiction.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Yasin Machhli emerged as one of the main operators. He not only ran drug supply chains but also trapped Hindu girls, exploiting them for drug delivery. He allegedly lured women into relationships, assaulted them and then used threats and blackmail to control them.

The authorities also found records of rave parties organized by Yasin on the outskirts of Bhopal. Entry charges for these parties varied between ₹10,000–₹25,000, and there were other charges for drugs. Police found videos during these parties, where noise music, drugs and sexual exploitation were the norms.

Yasin is accused of raping a girl

A rape case has been filed against Yasin Machli at the MP Nagar police station in Bhopal. He is reported to have raped a 29-year-old young woman. According to Sub-inspector Archana Tiwari, the victim who is employed at a private firm, lodged a complaint regarding the incident. She mentioned that the two met at a pub approximately one year ago, in her statement.

Yasin developed a friendship with her and their conversations became more frequent. He subsequently invited her to a five-star hotel under the guise of marriage where he violated her.

Yasin’s aide is son of a Congress leader

The network wasn’t limited to the Machhli family. Yasin’s close aide, Anshul Singh alias Bhuri, later revealed to police that he was the son of a Congress leader. He already had over 20 criminal cases against him, including attempts to murder, arms violations and smuggling. Based on his confession, another gangster, Taufiq Nizami, was arrested with weapons.

Earlier this year, Bhopal police also arrested two of Yasin’s associates, Saifuddin and Ashu, with cash and narcotics. Their statements led investigators to Shahwar and Yasin, confirming their direct involvement in large-scale drug trafficking across Madhya Pradesh.

For nearly five decades, the Machhli family flourished in illegal businesses under the cover of political patronage and social outreach. But the façade collapsed as multiple cases of drug peddling, arms trade, rape and forced religious conversions came to light.