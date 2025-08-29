As the assembly elections in Bihar are approaching, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is probably aware that his party would not otherwise be able to attract voters, has intensified his attacks on the Election Commission by peddling lies about the voter list and the election process in an attempt to mislead the electors.

Casting aspersions on the Election Commission and the electoral process is an old trick in the playbook of Gandhi. He keeps conveniently using it as and when his party loses elections. However, this time, perhaps anticipating his party’s defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress scion began his attack much earlier.

As the Specific Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar has reached its concluding phase, Rahul Gandhi has once again accused the poll body of rigging the voter list. On Thursday (28th August), Gandhi shared a post made from his party’s account on X, alleging that the voter list in the Nidani village in the Gaya district of Bihar, was doctored as around 947 voters, falling under Booth No. 161 of Barachatti Assembly constituency, were found registered at the same house address.

Gandhi alleged that hundreds of electors in the village, which has more than 100 houses, had the same house address as House No. 6.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations were refuted by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Bihar, who pointed out video evidence posted by the District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Gaya, containing the statements of voters of Nidani village.

Debunking Gandhi’s lies, DEO, Gaya, clarified that house numbers are not allotted in many villages and therefore, symbolic or notional house numbers are allotted to voters in the voter roll. He posted the videos of voters of Booth No. 161 in the village who said that their names are present in the voter list and that they have been regularly voting in elections.

The DEO shared video statements of four voters of Nidani village, who corroborated that since many houses in the village do not have house numbers, the voter rolls carry symbolic or notional house numbers to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the list. This does not mean that the voters are fake or the electoral roll is tampered.

The voters expressed satisfaction over the SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar. They said that many people in the village have been voting included in the voter list since 1987 and that no valid voter has been excluded from the voter list. They dismissed the fake claims of the voter list being rigged in the village.

Rahul Gandhi and his old lies

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi’s fake claims have been exposed by the poll body. Earlier this month, Gandhi levelled massive allegations electoral malpractice on the Election Commission and claimed that the election body had been colluding with the BJP to rig elections.

He alleged that ‘vote chori’ of lakhs of votes had take place in Maharashtra and Karnataka, where voter lists were tampered. He pointed out that several voters registered in assembly constitutuencies in these state had ‘house number 0’ or the same house number, which according to him indicated that these voters were fake.

He had to face embarrassment after allegations were debunked by a fact-check by the Election Commission. The polly body explained that people who do not have specific house number, which is common in rural areas, and those who are homeless are assigned ‘house number 0’ by the ECI to ensure they are not excluded from the voter list.

Similarly, several voters are found registered at the same address in case of rented-accomodation or joint families living in a shared household.