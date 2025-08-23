Saturday, August 23, 2025
Four researchers of Gauhati University granted patent for plant-based formulation to fight obesity and related complications

The patent to Dr Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr Pranjan Barman, and Dr Naba Kumar Hazarika were officially granted the patent on August 20 by the Indian Patent Office.

OpIndia Staff

Four researchers from Gauhati University have secured a patent for a plant-based formulation to address obesity and its related complications. The patent to Dr Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr Pranjan Barman, and Dr Naba Kumar Hazarika was officially granted on August 20 by the Indian Patent Office.

The patent, numbered 569904, protects a unique herbal combination of two widely known plants, chamber bitter (Phyllanthus urinaria), traditionally used for urinary ailments, and Malabar nut (Adhatoda vasica), used for treating coughs and respiratory issues). By blending equal portions of both plants and preparing an extract using a water, ethanol mix, the researchers developed a novel therapeutic solution.

Laboratory trials of the formulation on mice have demonstrated promising outcomes, including reduced body fat, lower levels of harmful cholesterol such as triglycerides and LDL, and overall weight reduction. This marks the first reported use of these plants in combating obesity.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the scientists and posted a copy of the patent certificate on X.

He said, “This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to foster such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society.”

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said, “The patent reflects the institution’s focus on turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids. It is a proud moment for the University as it highlights our commitment to scientific innovation rooted in cultural wisdom. This accomplishment also sets an inspiring example for our students and researchers, reaffirming that Gauhati University remains a pioneer in impactful and socially relevant research.”

