Saturday, August 23, 2025
Union Government rejects rumours of TikTok returning to India, clarifies that the Chinese app is still banned after the website became partially accessible

The rumours started after the TikTok website became partially accessible to some users in India, causing excitement among its fans.

OpIndia Staff
Social Media was full of rumours that the government lifted ban from tiktok.
Representational Image

Rumours ran rife on social media yesterday (22nd August) that the ban on the Chinese app TikTok has been lifted by the Indian government. Several social media accounts, as well as some media outlets, widely posted about the supposed lifting of the ban on the Chinese app.

Screenshot via X

The rumours started after the TikTok website became partially accessible to some users in India, causing excitement among its fans. The TikTok app, however, remained unavailable on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Screenshot via X

Several accounts on X expressed excitement by posting popular memes over the rumoured comeback of the app in India.

Screenshot via X

The homepage of the TikTok website is visible to some users in India, but no further access is available. When the ‘Newsroom’ link on the website is clicked, a message appears, which reads, “You don’t have access to this page” and “Our services are not available in your country or region”.

Screenshot via TikTok Website

Similarly, when the ‘careers’ link on the website is clicked, it flashes a message saying “503 Service Temporarily Unavailable”.

Screenshot via TikTok Website

When one visits the TikTok website, its about page opens. However, there are no options to log in or sign in, which means it can’t be used in India. Similarly, as the app is still not available, it can’t be used from mobile devices. It is not confirmed whether one page of the website became accessible in India due to some technical glitch.

The only webpage of TikTok accessible from India

The Congress Party grabbed the opportunity to slam the Modi government. Former journalist and Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate, lashed out at the Modi government, claiming that the government deceived people by banning the Chinese app after the Galwan Valley clash. She added that soon the app will be running in India.

Screenshot via X

Putting all the rumours and allegations to rest, the government clarified that TikTok remains banned in India. The government did not issue any order for lifting the ban on the Chinese app.

In June 2020, the Ministry of Information Technology banned 59 apps, including TikTok, over security and privacy concerns. The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of Information Technology Act, with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 has ordered a block on the use of 59 apps saying that these apps are “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

