Gujarat police have unearthed a scam where four Syrian nationals allegedly raised donations in the name of Gaza victims and used the money for personal luxury. Police have arrested one accused, identified as 23-year-old Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, from a hotel in the Ellis Bridge area in Ahmedabad. The accused hails from Damascus. Three other accused remain at large.

Speaking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said that the police recovered $3,600 and Rs 25,000 in cash from the accused. The other three accused have been identified as Zakaria Haitham Alzar, Ahmed Alhabash and Yousef Al-Zahar. All of them are Syrian nationals and were staying at the same hotel. Lookout notices have been issued to prevent them from escaping India.

Entry via Kolkata and suspicious movements

During investigation, police found that the group entered India on tourist visas. They landed in Kolkata on 22nd July. On 2nd August, they moved to Ahmedabad. The accused allegedly visited mosques and showed videos of starving families in Gaza to seek donations. The police added that they did not find any evidence that the money ever reached Gaza.

Speaking to PTI, Singhal said, “It is a matter of investigation why they first went to Kolkata and then came here, and if they are really into fund-raising or doing a recce for some other purpose. Recovery of US dollars and some digital transactions also raise suspicion. We are now scanning CCTV footage of the area to know more about their movements and links.” He added that prima facie, the men appeared to be in touch with suspicious people.

Anti-terror agencies join probe

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have joined the investigation to ascertain the group’s intent and trace where the collected funds were sent. CCTV footage is being reviewed to establish their networks. Police added that the arrested man admitted that the money was used to support their “lavish lifestyle”. Notably, by collecting donations, all of them have violated their visa conditions. The government has started the process to blacklist and deport them.

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

On 7th October 2023, terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,300 innocent Israelis and foreign nationals and injuring hundreds of others. Several Israelis and foreign nationals were abducted and taken hostage in Gaza. Following the attack, Israel launched a massive military campaign against Hamas with the aim of uprooting the terrorist outfit.

