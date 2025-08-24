Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Gaza 'Relief Fund' scam: Syrian national arrested, three on the run
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Gaza ‘Relief Fund’ scam: Syrian national arrested, three on the run

Police in Ahmedabad arrested a 23-year-old Syrian national for allegedly diverting Gaza Relief Fund donations to finance a lavish lifestyle. Three accomplices are absconding, with ATS and NIA investigating suspicious movements, digital transactions, and possible wider links.

OpIndia Staff
Police arrest Syrian national in Gaza Relief Fund scam in Gujarat, recover cash and launch probe with anti-terror agencies to trace absconding accused.
Syrian national arrested in Gaza Relief Fund scam in Gujarat; police recover cash while three associates remain at large and probe intensifies. (Image: Dall-E)

Gujarat police have unearthed a scam where four Syrian nationals allegedly raised donations in the name of Gaza victims and used the money for personal luxury. Police have arrested one accused, identified as 23-year-old Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, from a hotel in the Ellis Bridge area in Ahmedabad. The accused hails from Damascus. Three other accused remain at large.

Speaking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said that the police recovered $3,600 and Rs 25,000 in cash from the accused. The other three accused have been identified as Zakaria Haitham Alzar, Ahmed Alhabash and Yousef Al-Zahar. All of them are Syrian nationals and were staying at the same hotel. Lookout notices have been issued to prevent them from escaping India.

Entry via Kolkata and suspicious movements

During investigation, police found that the group entered India on tourist visas. They landed in Kolkata on 22nd July. On 2nd August, they moved to Ahmedabad. The accused allegedly visited mosques and showed videos of starving families in Gaza to seek donations. The police added that they did not find any evidence that the money ever reached Gaza.

Speaking to PTI, Singhal said, “It is a matter of investigation why they first went to Kolkata and then came here, and if they are really into fund-raising or doing a recce for some other purpose. Recovery of US dollars and some digital transactions also raise suspicion. We are now scanning CCTV footage of the area to know more about their movements and links.” He added that prima facie, the men appeared to be in touch with suspicious people.

Anti-terror agencies join probe

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have joined the investigation to ascertain the group’s intent and trace where the collected funds were sent. CCTV footage is being reviewed to establish their networks. Police added that the arrested man admitted that the money was used to support their “lavish lifestyle”. Notably, by collecting donations, all of them have violated their visa conditions. The government has started the process to blacklist and deport them.

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

On 7th October 2023, terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,300 innocent Israelis and foreign nationals and injuring hundreds of others. Several Israelis and foreign nationals were abducted and taken hostage in Gaza. Following the attack, Israel launched a massive military campaign against Hamas with the aim of uprooting the terrorist outfit.

Since then, thousands have been killed in Gaza as collateral damage as Hamas obstructed local Palestinians from leaving. Furthermore, Hamas, on several occasions, obstructed humanitarian aid sent from all over the world, including food and medicines, worsening the crisis. Hamas’s aim is to blame Israel for the famine in Gaza City and surrounding areas. Hamas could have ended the war by releasing the hostages but it failed to do so, leading to the Israel-Hamas war continuing for almost two years.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Four researchers of Gauhati University granted patent for plant-based formulation to fight obesity and related complications

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmashtala false mass burial case: Woman who said she never had a daughter named Ananya Bhat, now says a YouTuber pressured her to say...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: ED arrests Congress MLA KC Veerendra in connection with illegal betting case, seizes ₹12 crore in cash and other valuables

OpIndia Staff -

From oil to semiconductors: Once an insurgent-hit neglected state, Assam is now finding new wings under the BJP government

Debraj B -

America and Europe buy oil and refined products from India, if you don’t like it, don’t buy it: India’s EAM S Jaishankar’s response amidst...

OpIndia Staff -

Investments of ¥10 trillion, mutual concerns about China and US tariff war: Read why PM Modi’s visit to Japan is going to be a...

Divyansh Tiwari -

Burnt with hot iron tongs, fed toxins-laced drink: 26-year-old newly-married woman in critical condition after in-laws tortured her for dowry

OpIndia Staff -

Trump names Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India, indicates intention to continue hostilities using a loyalist without any diplomatic experience

Raju Das -

Editors Guild goes missing in action after Congress hounds journalist Shiv Aroor for exposing ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theory of Rahul Gandhi, had rushed to...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leaders Amit Shah, Vijay Sharma slam opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy over Salwa Judum judgment of 2011

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com