Agra Police recently exposed what they say is the country’s biggest religious conversion racket under Operation Asmita. Police, along with the bust, also rescued two sisters who had gone missing and were eventually traced to Kolkata’s Muslim-dominated neighborhood. The girls have since been reunited with their parents, who emotionally described the ordeal their family had to go through and the influence that led the daughters astray.

Police authorities stated the girls who were rescued are being counseled on a regular basis while investigations continue. The case served to emphasise how young vulnerable women can be manipulated through religious indoctrination and targeted by organized groups.

The mother of the two sisters shared with OpIndia that their ordeal began on 24th March, when both daughters suddenly left home without telling anyone. They carried some clothes, cash, and personal belongings with them.

“That day, we had gone to attend a satsang. They weren’t upset with us or angry, but their minds had already been poisoned. Islam had influenced them badly,” the mother said.

She admitted that the family never wanted their daughters to be exposed to Islamic influence but were powerless once they fell under it. “We didn’t like Islam and we did not want our girls to come under its impact. But it happened. The Agra Police have done a very brave job by bringing our daughters back safely,” she said.

The father also thanked them, appreciating the efforts of Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

How the influence began

The parents told OpIndia that their elder daughter, a PhD aspirant preparing for her NET exams at a coaching centre, came into contact with a muslim girl from Kashmir named Saima. Saima allegedly targeted her by criticising Hindu traditions and gradually influencing her mindset.

“One day, Saima even came home with my daughter. That was the start of it,” the mother recalled.

Saima convinced both the sisters to accompany her from Agra on 26th February, 2021. The younger daughter was just 14 years old at that time. They first went to Jammu, where Saima kept them at her married sister’s home. The next morning, after breakfast, they planned to travel nearly 170 km to Kashmir.

A landslide on the highway halted their journey. The police detained them even before they could travel to Kashmir, and the sisters were rescued.

Parents regret not acting earlier

The father admitted they had underestimated Saima’s intentions and now regret not taking legal action earlier.

“Even when my daughter asked her to let her speak to me, Saima refused. She even destroyed the SIM card to cut off contact. Still, we didn’t file a case against her. That was our mistake. If we had acted then, maybe this wouldn’t have happened again,” he said.

Changed behaviour at home

After being brought back from Jammu and Kashmir, the sisters initially showed clear signs of being influenced. According to their mother, they began praising Islam openly and insisted on reading namaz and observing roza during Ramadan.

“This went on for 8–10 days. We strongly opposed it, and eventually they stopped and behaved normally again,” she said. But the incident had already left a mark. The parents grew stricter and stopped the sisters from leaving home freely, something that apparently troubled Saima.

Even now, the parents believe their daughters are still under the influence of Islamic thought. “They say things like, ‘You people worship idols, but Islam believes in only one God.’ Earlier they would listen to us, but now they argue and get angry. We are very worried about their future,” the mother said.

Despite her fear, she added with hope: “I pray every day that somehow our daughters return to Sanatan Dharma.”

Operation Asmita and the wider racket

Agra police has rescued the two sisters became one of the key breakthroughs that helped them bust the larger conversion racket. Under Operation Asmita, police rescued seven girls in total and arrested 14 accused individuals, who have been sent to jail.

Officials say this racket is the biggest of its kind uncovered so far, but warn that it may not be the only one. Many such groups, they believe, remain active in different parts of the country, working to lure girls away from their families and targeting the Hindu girls. The problem is bigger than one gang.