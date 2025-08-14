Thursday, August 14, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Jinnah wanted Pakistan, but without Indian Muslims. Gandhi and Nehru obliged': Pak-origin 'scholar' reveals...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Jinnah wanted Pakistan, but without Indian Muslims. Gandhi and Nehru obliged’: Pak-origin ‘scholar’ reveals how Gandhi, Nehru contributed to Pakistan’s survival

In the video, Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-Swedish Islamist masquerading as 'political scientist', said Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be grateful to both Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for stopping millions of Indian Muslims from migrating to Pakistan right after Partition, which, he added, prevented the country from collapsing under a huge population influx.

OpIndia Staff
Image via ChatGPT

Ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day, an undated video stating Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Gandhi as he was popularly known actually saved Pakistan and even gave his life for it has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-Swedish Islamist masquerading as ‘political scientist’, said Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be grateful to both Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for stopping millions of Indian Muslims from migrating to Pakistan right after Partition, which, he added, prevented the country from collapsing under a huge population influx.

In the clip, Ahmed says, “Around 35 million people could have come from India. It was Mahatma Gandhi, by sacrificing his life, and Jawaharlal Nehru, by stopping the RSS’s attempt to push Hindus and Muslims out, who saved Pakistan. Jinnah must be thankful to the Indian government for keeping its promise.”

He then goes on to explain Jinnah’s approach — that he did not want Indian Muslims to migrate to Pakistan — but wanted Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan to leave for India. Pakistan, he says, didn’t allow Hindus and Sikhs to stay, driving them out completely, which had bloody outcome as days leading to the partition saw large scale violence, especially in territories belonging to modern-day Pakistan and Bangladesh, where Muslim League and its supporters went on a rampage against Hindu, Sikh, and other minorities.

Under the Partition agreement, a large number of Muslims from India were expected to move to Pakistan. Elaborating on the agreement, Ahmed said about 35 million people could have crossed over to Pakistan, plunging the newly-carved country into a deep population crisis. Referring to Hindus and Sikhs living in pre-divided India as “trash”, Ahmed said Pakistan had forced majority of them to leave the nation.

He then spoke about the Muslim migration from India to East Pakistan, or present-day Bangladesh. Ahmed said over 5 million from Bihar migrated to East Pakistan, leaving back 30 million Muslims in India, who would have come to Pakistan if it wasn’t for Gandhi and Nehru’s generosity.

In 1947, Pakistan’s total population, excluding the three provinces of Balochistan, was 33.9 million. Adding 30 million more would have been overwhelming. Resources were already so limited that people joked there wasn’t enough paper to write on, let alone other basic facilities. In such a situation, he says, Pakistan might have collapsed.

Allowing 35 million Muslims to stay in India was a huge favour Gandhi and Nehru did on Pakistan, Ahmed asserted. It is worth noting that BR Ambedkar, another stalwart who played a key role in formulating India’s Constitution, wanted a complete swapping of population between India and Pakistan, warning that if it wasn’t done in totality, the problem of Pakistan will continue to fester well into the future.

Gandhi and Nehru enabled Pakistan’s survival, but left India with unhealed communal scars

Ishtiaq Ahmed’s remarks expose a rather ironic historical truth. While Pakistan’s founding narrative has often been built on antagonism towards Gandhi, Nehru, and the Congress leadership, his video inadvertently acknowledges that without Gandhi’s influence and Nehru’s decisions, Pakistan might have collapsed in its infancy.

The Indian leadership’s choice to discourage mass Muslim migration effectively stabilised Pakistan’s population balance, even as millions of Hindus and Sikhs were violently expelled from the new state. This reality is rarely admitted in Pakistan’s official history, where Partition is painted as a triumph of Jinnah’s vision rather than an arrangement partially sustained by India’s restraint.

Tragically, on the Indian side, this history is swept under the rugs in the attempts of several successive governments to keep elevate Nehru and Gandhi as tallest leaders of India’s freedom movement, conveniently ignoring the fact that it was perhaps Gandhi and Nehru’s making that the “communal problem”, as Ambedkar referred to it, continues to plague India after almost 8 decades of independence.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bihar SIR: Supreme Court directs the Election Commission to publish list of names of deleted from electoral rolls along with reasons for exclusion

OpIndia Staff -

At least 6 cops killed in attacks on multiple police stations and checkpoints in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several injured

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan now announces creation of ‘Rocket Force Command’ after humiliating losses during Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

S&P Global upgrades India’s sovereign rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ due to policy continuity, robust growth and fiscal management

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Barrick Mining, company that has been extracting gold from Balochistan, seeks $3.5b funding from US, other G7 nations after Saudi Arabia refuses to...

OpIndia Staff -

As Naxal terror faces near wipeout, several villages in Chhattisgarh set to celebrate Independence Day for the first time in 78 years

Rukma Rathore -

Election Commission gives a 7-day deadline to the West Bengal government to take action against election officers accused of adding fake voters to the...

OpIndia Staff -

Supporter of Congress party, anti-farm law protests and active peddler of anti-Modi propaganda: Meet Sandeepa Virk, social media influencer arrested in ₹40 cr money...

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay HC forms expert committee to assess public health impact of feeding pigeons after BMC banned pigeon feeding at Kabutarkhanas

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Junab Hussain trafficked minor Hindu girl from West Bengal by promising her an ‘orchestra job’, later forcibly converted her, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com