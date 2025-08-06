Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Born as Mohammad Nisar, Lingayat seer leaves Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt after being exposed...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Born as Mohammad Nisar, Lingayat seer leaves Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt after being exposed for hiding his Muslim past

The expose occurred after a local devotee requested the seer to lend him his spare mobile phone as his phone had stopped working. The seer, who had two mobile phones, gave the devotee his older phone. When the devotee went through the phone, he saw the seer's pictures wearing a skull cap and holding a beer. The devotees swiftly informed the other devotees of the mutt, who were shocked to hear the information.

OpIndia Staff
The Lingayat seer was born a Muslim.
Nijalinga Swamy (Image via Indian Express)

A 22-year-old seer, who had been living in a mutt in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, left the mutt on Monday (4th August), after locals found out about his Muslim identity. The seer named Nijalinga Swamy had arrived at the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt located in Gundulpet taluka six weeks ago. His Muslim identity was exposed last week after a devotee saw his photos wearing a skull cap and holding a beer in his hand.

The expose occurred after a local devotee requested the seer to lend him his spare mobile phone as his phone had stopped working. The seer, who had two mobile phones, gave the devotee his older phone. When the devotee went through the phone, he saw the seer’s pictures wearing a skull cap and holding a beer. The devotees swiftly informed the other devotees of the mutt, who were shocked to hear the information.

Soon the devotees confronted him about his Muslim identity, the seer admitted that he was a Muslim before joining the Lingayat sect. His Aadhaar Card also mentioned his birth name, Mohammad Nisar. He clarified that the pictures were from the time before he became a Lingayat. He said that he had not drunk beer since he converted. However, the devotees, who felt betrayed for keeping them in the dark, asked him to step down.

The seer claimed a became a Lingayat five years ago

Nijalinga Swamy was born a Muslim named Mohammad Nisar in Yadgir district. As per reports, he was influenced by the teachings of Lingayat social reformer Basavanna. He is said to have taken his vows five years ago, at the age of 17. Nisar said that he was inclined towards Basavanna since childhood, and this worried his Muslim parents, who sent him to a madrassa. “At a very young age, I was attracted towards Basavanna and his ideas. I used to perform puja just like any Lingayat. My parents were frightened, and they sent me to a madrassa to study. It gave me another dimension, and at the age of 17, I took deeksha (initiation) to become a Lingayat,” the seer told Indian Express.

Nisar expressed his resolution to continue to follow Basavanna’s ideology. Another Lingayat mutt in Rane Bennur (Haveri district) has reportedly given him shelter. “I left my parents and Islam only because I believe in Basavanna’s ideology. I will continue to do so, and nobody can stop me from doing that. A lot of seers and people from the Lingayat community have come to my support. In fact, another Lingayat mutt in Rane Bennur (Haveri district) has given me shelter now. I will continue to follow Basavanna and his ideas,” Swamy said. He said that some people have levelled false accusations of financial misappropriation against him after his past identity was revealed. “I will not give up, but will live the rest of my life to propagate Basavanna’s ideas,” he asserted.

Nisar said his well-wishers advised him to conceal his Muslim identity

After taking deeksha from his Guru, Nisar became a Lingayat. He started following Lingayat rituals at a mutt in Basavakalyan, Bidar. An Australia-based philanthropist named Mahadev Prasad had donated land to build a mutt in Chamarajanagar district’s Chowdahalli, on which the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt was established. Mohammad Nisar, who had become Nijalinga Swamy and was following Lingayat rituals at a mutt in Basavakalyan, Bidar, after taking diksha from his Guru, was appointed at the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt. He said that his Guru suggested his name for appointment at the mutt. He added that some well-wishers advised him not to reveal his past Muslim identity and work for the betterment of the mutt.

In a similar case in 2020, a 33-year-old former autorickshaw driver Diwan Sharief Rahimsab Mulla took deeksha and became the fourth Muslim to head a Lingayat mutt in 300 years.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Words of a foreign agent? Rahul Gandhi provokes Donald Trump to use the ‘Adani Card’ against India, Mossad had earlier tied Gandhi to Soros-backed...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi recently posted a tweet insinuating Donald Trump to weaponise the ongoing investigation into the Adani Group in the US against India.
News Reports

Govt officials at Central Secretariat Service concerned over Kartavya Bhavan layout, claim ‘privacy and confidentiality will be affected’: Internet says ‘so privileged’

Shraddha Pandey -
In a letter addressed to the PMO and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the CSS Forum, which represents 13,000 officials, claimed that the CSS officers are being allotted lesser spaces than mandated at the workspaces in Kartavya Bhavan, adding that this would negatively impact confidentiality and efficiency.

Devbhoomi drowns, Islamists rejoice: How flash floods in Uttarakhand became a festival of hate against Hindus

Supreme Court permanently bars Allahabad HC’s Justice Prashant Kumar from hearing criminal matters, says his order ‘one of the worst and most erroneous’

SC rejects plea by deceased UAPA accused Saquib Nachan challenging Govt of India’s declaration of ISIS as a terrorist organisation, claiming ‘Caliphate’ and ‘Jihad’...

Donald Trump says ‘I don’t know anything about that’ when Indian journalist asks about USA importing Uranium and chemical fertilisers from Russia

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan govt not left with enough money to fund its beloved terrorists? Jaish-e-Mohammad starts crowdfunding campaign to rebuild its HQ destroyed in Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Teen hacker Vansh, who lost his father during Covid, makes NASA Hall of Fame: Read how his mother and his father’s employer Adani Cement...

OpIndia Staff -

Metallurgy research centre under central govt develops new laser technology to machine superalloys used in jet engines, nuclear reactors & space vehicles

OpIndia Staff -

Words of a foreign agent? Rahul Gandhi provokes Donald Trump to use the ‘Adani Card’ against India, Mossad had earlier tied Gandhi to Soros-backed...

OpIndia Staff -

Massive operation launched against spurious life-saving drugs racket operating in northern India, 2 factories in Haryana and Himachal busted

ANI -

Govt officials at Central Secretariat Service concerned over Kartavya Bhavan layout, claim ‘privacy and confidentiality will be affected’: Internet says ‘so privileged’

Shraddha Pandey -

Devbhoomi drowns, Islamists rejoice: How flash floods in Uttarakhand became a festival of hate against Hindus

Jinit Jain -

Supreme Court grants interim stay on legal proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in rave party snake venom case

ANI -

Supreme Court permanently bars Allahabad HC’s Justice Prashant Kumar from hearing criminal matters, says his order ‘one of the worst and most erroneous’

OpIndia Staff -

2 Chinese nationals arrested in the United States for smuggling Nvidia AI chips worth millions of dollars to China

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com