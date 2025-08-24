Congress MLA from Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil, is once again in the spotlight after a leaked audio clip sparked a major controversy. The MLA, who already faces several allegations of sexual misconduct, is now accused of forcing a woman to undergo an abortion and even threatening to kill her if she refused.

The four-minute audio, which surfaced on Saturday, 23rd August, and quickly went viral, features Mamkootathil speaking to an unidentified woman. In the clip, the MLA can be heard saying that the pregnancy would “destroy” his life.

He also warns the woman of “consequences” if he gets angry and, at one point, says, “To kill you, I just need a few seconds.” NDTV has reported, and they said they cannot guarantee the authenticity of the viral audio clip.

“This will destroy my life,” MLA says in the audio

The clip begins with the woman asking Mamkootathil why he wanted to get rid of her pregnancy without her consent. To this, the MLA replies, “It’s not about permission, it’s because you don’t think about it. You don’t know the consequences.”

The woman insists that she is ready to face the consequences on her own, but Mamkootathil warns her that she cannot. “You can’t face it alone. I don’t know the consequences when I get angry,” he says.

He seems to be concerned about the pregnancy ruining his political life during the conversation and says, “This will destroy my life,” he says. He then threatens, “To kill you, I just need a few seconds.”

The woman pushes back, telling her that she can raise the child by herself, and she does not need him to support her. She accuses him of being the type to kill the baby, to which he retorts: “What are you saying? You are making me crazy.”

A series of allegations against Mamkootathil

This controversy comes just days after Mamkootathil stepped down as the Youth Congress president in Kerala following a series of allegations against him. The storm first broke out after Malayalam actor Rini George spoke about a young political leader harassing her. She did not name anyone, but the BJP quickly claimed she was referring to Mamkootathil. The MLA denied the charges at the time.

Soon after, writer Honey Bhaskaran and trans woman activist Avanthika came forward with similar complaints. Avanthika said that the MLA spoke to her about “rape sex” and expressed his fantasies in deeply offensive ways. She said Mamkootathil even suggested meeting her to act them out.

Screenshots of WhatsApp messages sent by him to another woman also surfaced online. In those chats, he is seen asking if he could come over to her place when she was alone.

Malayalam Actor Rini George’s accusations

Actor Rini George’s thread contributed significantly to giving the controversy visibility. She stated that her exchanges with the MLA started three years ago when he sent friend requests on social media. She claimed that his conduct soon became inappropriate.

She alleged that Mamkootathil once offered to book a room in a five-star hotel and invited her there. She further claimed that when she warned him she would complain to senior party leaders, he dismissed her, saying, “You can go and tell anyone… who cares?”

George also accused senior Congress leaders of ignoring her complaints, allowing Mamkootathil to continue holding important positions within the party.

Political fallout

The allegations have created a huge political storm in Kerala, especially with the Assembly elections due next year. The BJP has already demanded Mamkootathil’s resignation from the state assembly. The CPI(M)’s youth wing, DYFI, has also launched protest marches in Palakkad, accusing the Congress of shielding him.

Even within the Congress, dissatisfaction is growing. Several Youth Congress workers and senior leaders have reportedly told the party leadership that Mamkootathil’s presence as an MLA is damaging the party’s image at a sensitive time, with both local body and Assembly elections approaching.

I can prove my innocence in court: Mamkootathil

Despite the mounting criticism, Mamkootathil is refusing to step down as MLA. Speaking to the media recently, he said, “Resignation is not even in my thoughts.” He claimed that none of the women who made the allegations had filed an official complaint. “If the CPI(M) wants, they can fabricate one. Let them complain, I can prove my innocence in court,” he said.

On 21st August, he stepped down from his organisational roles in the Congress, including being the Youth Congress president. He insisted, however, that the move was of his own free will and not due to pressure from the party leadership.

For the time being, the online audio clip has fanned the already raging controversy over the young MLA. With elections not too far away, the case has turned into a political weapon for the opposition and a worrying headache for the Congress, which struggling to douse the flames.