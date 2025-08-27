A case was filed against a Muslim teacher in Kerala after she asked Muslim students not to take part in Onam celebrations, calling the festival ‘polytheistic’, as informed by the police on Wednesday (27th August). After complaints were filed, the teacher identified as Khadija has been suspended and a case has been registered against her.

The Muslim teacher Khadija teaches at Sirajul Uloom English High School in Kadavallur, Thrissur. As per reports, she circulated an audio message to parents of her Muslim students, urging them not to send their children to participate in Onam celebrations as it was a festival of ‘other religions’. “We Muslims should live by adhering to Islam. Onam celebrations are polytheistic and should not be encouraged. Neither we nor our children should encourage Onam celebrations in any way. Joining in with the customs of people of other religions may turn into shirk,” Khadija reportedly said in the audio message.

She said that Muslim children should be raised in an Islamic culture and must be prevented from participating in festivals of other religions. “Our children are very young, so they should be taught the seriousness of taking part in such celebrations. For this Onam, neither we nor our children are taking part,” she added.

The audio messages, which went viral, triggered outrage by parents and locals. A complaint was filed by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), after which a case was registered by Kunnamkulam police under Section 192 of the BNS. The audio messages are said to have been sent out by two teachers, but the case has been lodged against Khadija only.

Thrissur, Kerala | A case has been registered against a school teacher for trying to create division among students in the name of Onam celebrations. The teacher working at the Sirajul Uloom English High School in Kadavallur, Thrissur, has sent a voice note urging Muslim students… — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

The school management suspended both the two teachers and clarified that the audio messages contained personal opinions of the teachers and not the school’s stance. “As like every year, the school management has decided to conduct the Onam celebration in a grand manner this year. We had sent messages regarding it to class groups and PTA groups. As part of the investigation, we have suspended the teachers involved in it,” read a statement by the school administration.

The DYFI and the CPM reportedly announced to stage protests in front of the school.