Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeCrimeSharaf Rizvi pretended to be Samrat, Ajay and Vijay to trap Hindu girls, had...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Sharaf Rizvi pretended to be Samrat, Ajay and Vijay to trap Hindu girls, had married 12 girls in 3 states, used to pressure them to convert after having physical relations with them

Mohammad Sharaf Rizvi also used to extort money from Hindu girls and later used to pressure them to convert after revealing his real identity.

OpIndia Staff
Love Jihad UP Sonbhadra
Love Jihad (Pictorial Representation)

A shocking case has come to light from Varanasi where Mohammad Sharaf Rizvi of Farrukhabad, hiding his identity, married not one or two but 12 Hindu girls. Police have now arrested him from Sarnath. Police investigation has revealed that Rizvi trapped these girls by using Hindu names on matrimonial sites and social media.

Mohammad Sharaf Rizvi used to extort money from Hindu girls and later used to pressure them to convert after revealing his real identity. So far, the police have received information about 12 such girls that he had trapped. The cases have come to light from Uttar Pradesh and two other states. All the victims are being contacted.

The web of fake identities

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, during interrogation, Sharaf Rizvi told the police that he had created three Facebook accounts with Hindu names, namely Samrat Singh, Ajay Kumar and Vijay Kumar. He befriended many girls through these fake accounts.

After this, he also created a profile in the name of ‘Samrat Singh’ on matrimonial sites. Here he described himself as an exporter and a rich person. He sent marriage proposals to many girls and contacted more than 100 girls through this account.

Fraud in the name of marriage

Sharaf Rizvi used to travel to different cities to meet the girls. He would hire expensive cars, wear fashionable clothes and flaunt his false wealth. This would impress the girls and their families.

Once he won the trust of the girl’s family, he would take money from them on the pretext of wedding preparations or something else. He had extorted Rs 5 lakh from a girl from Sarnath in the name of marriage. Apart from this, he would also have physical relations with the girls.

Threat of conversion after trapping the girl

When a girl put too much pressure on him for marriage, he would reveal his real Muslim identity and name. He would tell the girl that if she wanted to marry him, she would have to convert to Islam.

According to the police, in this way he tried to force 12 girls to convert.

The name of an Islamic organization has also come to light in the police investigation, which was allegedly funding Rizvi. The police is gathering complete information about this organization, but its name has not been made public yet.

How Sharaf Rizvi was caught

Rizvi was arrested on the complaint of a young woman from Sarnath. He had taken Rs 5 lakh from this woman and had physical relations with her. When he started pressuring her to convert, the woman informed the police.

When Rizvi was coming to meet the woman, the police arrested him near Ashapuri police post. Police also recovered Rs 50,000 in cash, three iPhones, Aadhar card and PAN card from him. Police have registered a case against him under several sections like fraud, pressure to convert and threatening.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Samudra Manthan: PM Modi announces National Deep Water Exploration Mission for energy security – Read details of the project including the ‘Matsya 6000’ submersible...

OpIndia Staff -
During his Independence Day speech from Red Fort today, PM Narendra Modi announced the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, aiming to explore oil and gas reserves in the deep sea
News Reports

How Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the path of becoming Viksit under the Modi govt: Key announcements made on 79th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Operation Sindoor', carried out by Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack, is an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The indiegnous defence capabilites, including Made-in-India weapon systems enabed India to respond decisively against Pakistan-borne threats.

PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Read how the scheme will boost employment opportunities, what are the incentives, eligibility criteria and more

Nearly two years after the heinous terror attack, UN puts terrorist organisation Hamas on blacklist for sexual violence in armed conflicts over the atrocities...

Mission Sudarshan Chakra to serve as a national security shield: PM Modi announces the ambitious program to protect India from external threats using only...

PM Modi praises Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during Independence Day speech, says RSS has served the nation dedicatedly for 100 years

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Samudra Manthan: PM Modi announces National Deep Water Exploration Mission for energy security – Read details of the project including the ‘Matsya 6000’ submersible...

OpIndia Staff -

How Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the path of becoming Viksit under the Modi govt: Key announcements made on 79th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -

Made-in-India jet engines, desi semiconductors, nuclear power and more: PM Modi’s bold announcements for Viksit Bharat by 2047

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Read how the scheme will boost employment opportunities, what are the incentives, eligibility criteria and more

Rukma Rathore -

Nearly two years after the heinous terror attack, UN puts terrorist organisation Hamas on blacklist for sexual violence in armed conflicts over the atrocities...

OpIndia Staff -

Mission Sudarshan Chakra to serve as a national security shield: PM Modi announces the ambitious program to protect India from external threats using only...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi praises Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during Independence Day speech, says RSS has served the nation dedicatedly for 100 years

ANI -

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board directs all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs to hoist tricolour on August 15, Congress MP dismisses it as “nonsense”

OpIndia Staff -

Pooja Pal expelled from Samajwadi Parti for praising Yogi Adityanath for avenging her husband: Read how Raju Pal was brutally murdered by Atiq Ahmed

Rukma Rathore -

Gendered genocide from Punjab to the North East: How the darkest legacy of India’s Partition was written on women’s bodies

Mita Nath Bora -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com