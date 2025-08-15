A shocking case has come to light from Varanasi where Mohammad Sharaf Rizvi of Farrukhabad, hiding his identity, married not one or two but 12 Hindu girls. Police have now arrested him from Sarnath. Police investigation has revealed that Rizvi trapped these girls by using Hindu names on matrimonial sites and social media.

Mohammad Sharaf Rizvi used to extort money from Hindu girls and later used to pressure them to convert after revealing his real identity. So far, the police have received information about 12 such girls that he had trapped. The cases have come to light from Uttar Pradesh and two other states. All the victims are being contacted.

The web of fake identities

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, during interrogation, Sharaf Rizvi told the police that he had created three Facebook accounts with Hindu names, namely Samrat Singh, Ajay Kumar and Vijay Kumar. He befriended many girls through these fake accounts.

After this, he also created a profile in the name of ‘Samrat Singh’ on matrimonial sites. Here he described himself as an exporter and a rich person. He sent marriage proposals to many girls and contacted more than 100 girls through this account.

Fraud in the name of marriage

Sharaf Rizvi used to travel to different cities to meet the girls. He would hire expensive cars, wear fashionable clothes and flaunt his false wealth. This would impress the girls and their families.

Once he won the trust of the girl’s family, he would take money from them on the pretext of wedding preparations or something else. He had extorted Rs 5 lakh from a girl from Sarnath in the name of marriage. Apart from this, he would also have physical relations with the girls.

Threat of conversion after trapping the girl

When a girl put too much pressure on him for marriage, he would reveal his real Muslim identity and name. He would tell the girl that if she wanted to marry him, she would have to convert to Islam.

According to the police, in this way he tried to force 12 girls to convert.

The name of an Islamic organization has also come to light in the police investigation, which was allegedly funding Rizvi. The police is gathering complete information about this organization, but its name has not been made public yet.

How Sharaf Rizvi was caught

Rizvi was arrested on the complaint of a young woman from Sarnath. He had taken Rs 5 lakh from this woman and had physical relations with her. When he started pressuring her to convert, the woman informed the police.

When Rizvi was coming to meet the woman, the police arrested him near Ashapuri police post. Police also recovered Rs 50,000 in cash, three iPhones, Aadhar card and PAN card from him. Police have registered a case against him under several sections like fraud, pressure to convert and threatening.