A young man from Chini village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad lied about his faith and tricked a Hindu girl from the Sarnath police station area into marrying him. He also sexually assaulted her and extorted Rs 5 lakh from her. He even pressured her to embrace Islam. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sharaf Rizvi. A case has been filed against him under charges of rape, fraud and Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, among others.

The victim stated in her complaint that she was looking for a partner on a matrimonial website, in July when the perpetrator reached out to her, introducing himself as Samrat Singh and initiated discussions regarding marriage. He finalised the union with her family members. On 13th July, he visited her flat in an enclave situated in Ashapuri where he sexually exploited her in the name of marriage.

Afterward, the offender also extracted Rs 5 lakh from her at the Canara Bank located at Ashapuri Chauraha, for alleged wedding preparations. He then took her to Lucknow where he took advantage of her, in multiple hotels. The girl mentioned that after several days she came to know about his real identity. Sharaf resides in front of the primary school in Chini Gram. When she confronted him, he began to force her into converting and marrying him. She also asked him to return her money but he threatened to murder her in response.

Vivek Tripathi, the officer in charge of the police station informed that a case has been filed on the girl’s complaint. Two teams have been established to apprehend the accused and raids have been conducted. The authorities are making every effort to arrest him and ensure that the complainant receives justice. This case not only pertains to fraud but also raises serious concerns regarding force to change one’s religion, which is troubling for society. The cops are actively investigating the situation and will take necessary action.

Sarnath police has registered a case under Section 69, 316 (2), 318 (4), 352, 351 (3) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/5 (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.