In a case of Love Jihad in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Hindu woman was brutally killed on Friday (1st August) by a Muslim man for refusing to convert to Islam and perform Nikah with him.

A 35-year-old Bhagyashree Namdev Dhanuk was murdered inside her home in Navara by 42-year-old Sheikh Raees, who mercilessly slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times. The accused left her profusely bleeding on the spot. However, he was arrested by the police hours later.

The victim’s sister, Subhadra Bai, said that the accused used to physically assault her frequently and force her to convert to Islam and marry him. “Raees used to grab her hair, beat her, harass her… He had been pressuring her for marriage and religious conversion for a long time. My sister refused, so he entered the house at night and slit her throat,” Subhadra said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police SP Burhanpur Antar Singh Kanesh, a case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the BNS and the SC ST Act. Two constables were ordered line attendance in the case. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. Both the victim and the accused were married and had separated from their respective spouses.

Victim’s family staged protest and demanded justice

The incident sparked outrage among the Hindu community, leading to protests and demands for strict action against the accused. The victim’s family and members of the Hindu community staged protests by placing the dead body of the victim on the road. The authorities have marked illegal properties of the accused, reportedly built on encroached land. SDM Bhagirath Vakhala said, “The accused has committed encroachments and illegal activities. The administration has taken cognisance.”

Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis met the family of the victim on Sunday (3rd August) and assured all possible assistance in the case. She talked to the police and inquired about the action being taken in the case. Nepanagar MLA Manju Dadu said that she mentioned the incident to the Chief Minister. She said that the Chief Minister talked to the Superintendent of Police and took stock of the situation. Khandwa BJP MP Dhyaneshwar Patil said that he also spoke to the Chief Minister regarding the incident and that all possible help would be provided to the family of the victim.