Reaching Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Noida will soon be a lot faster and smoother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two big road projects on Sunday, the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway.

With these additional stretches becoming operational, Noida-IGI Airport travel duration will come down to a mere 20 minutes. The projects will also help reduce traffic on inner roads, easing pressure on National Highway-48, National Highway-44, Ring Roads, and the Barapullah elevated corridor.

What is UER-II

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is a 75.71 km long road facility, constructed in five segments at a cost of more than ₹6,400 crore. 54.21 kms of it lies in Delhi and 21.50 kms in Haryana. Once completed, it will link Mahipalpur, close to IGI Airport, with Alipur in North Delhi, further connecting it to National Highway-44.

This means that Gurugram, south Delhi, and west Delhi residents will no longer have to deal with the endless traffic jam on the Ring Road and Dhaula Kuan. They will have faster access to NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Dwarka expressway to have a tunnel to IGI Airport

PM Modi will inaugurate four of the five packages of UER-II, along with phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway around 12.30 pm on Sunday, as reported by ANI. The ceremony will take place in Rohini, and the Prime Minister is expected to inspect both projects. The 10.1 km stretch also has a 5.1 km tunnel that directly links the road to IGI Airport. The tunnel will ease and speed up travel to Gurugram significantly.

PM Modi to inaugurate two major National Highway projects worth ₹11,000 crore in Delhi on Sunday.



This includes the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, and the Urban Extension Road-II project in NCR.https://t.co/ojMU0zpHVc pic.twitter.com/co4qt8Pvng — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 16, 2025

Earlier in March 2024, the Prime Minister had also dedicated the Haryana part of the Dwarka Expressway (29 km stretch from Mahipalpur to Kherki Daula on NH-48) to the citizens of India. With the Delhi section now open, the expressway is almost ready to become operational.

Plans for future expansion

The connectivity does not end here. The government also intends to connect UER-II to the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which will begin just near Akshardham temple. This will allow traffic from Haryana and Rajasthan to reach Dehradun without entering the city.

Yet another 65 km long highway has been sanctioned between Tronica City and the upcoming FNG Expressway. This highway will link five large expressways of the NCR, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut, Noida-Greater Noida, DND-Faridabad, and Yamuna Expressway.

What makes UER-II special is that it has also contributed to cleaner surroundings. About 10 lakh metric tons of inert material recovered from Delhi’s old landfill sites through biomining was used in its construction.