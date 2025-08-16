Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNoida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes: Read all about the UER II project...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Noida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes: Read all about the UER II project that will ease travel in the National Capital Region

What makes UER-II special is that it has also contributed to cleaner surroundings. About 10 lakh metric tons of inert material recovered from Delhi’s old landfill sites through biomining was used in its construction. 

OpIndia Staff
Image via Hindustan Times

Reaching Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Noida will soon be a lot faster and smoother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two big road projects on Sunday, the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway.

With these additional stretches becoming operational, Noida-IGI Airport travel duration will come down to a mere 20 minutes. The projects will also help reduce traffic on inner roads, easing pressure on National Highway-48, National Highway-44, Ring Roads, and the Barapullah elevated corridor.

What is UER-II

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is a 75.71 km long road facility, constructed in five segments at a cost of more than ₹6,400 crore. 54.21 kms of it lies in Delhi and 21.50 kms in Haryana. Once completed, it will link Mahipalpur, close to IGI Airport, with Alipur in North Delhi, further connecting it to National Highway-44.

This means that Gurugram, south Delhi, and west Delhi residents will no longer have to deal with the endless traffic jam on the Ring Road and Dhaula Kuan. They will have faster access to NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Dwarka expressway to have a tunnel to IGI Airport

PM Modi will inaugurate four of the five packages of UER-II, along with phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway around 12.30 pm on Sunday, as reported by ANI. The ceremony will take place in Rohini, and the Prime Minister is expected to inspect both projects. The 10.1 km stretch also has a 5.1 km tunnel that directly links the road to IGI Airport. The tunnel will ease and speed up travel to Gurugram significantly.

Earlier in March 2024, the Prime Minister had also dedicated the Haryana part of the Dwarka Expressway (29 km stretch from Mahipalpur to Kherki Daula on NH-48) to the citizens of India. With the Delhi section now open, the expressway is almost ready to become operational.

Plans for future expansion

The connectivity does not end here. The government also intends to connect UER-II to the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which will begin just near Akshardham temple. This will allow traffic from Haryana and Rajasthan to reach Dehradun without entering the city.

Yet another 65 km long highway has been sanctioned between Tronica City and the upcoming FNG Expressway. This highway will link five large expressways of the NCR, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut, Noida-Greater Noida, DND-Faridabad, and Yamuna Expressway.

What makes UER-II special is that it has also contributed to cleaner surroundings. About 10 lakh metric tons of inert material recovered from Delhi’s old landfill sites through biomining was used in its construction. 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The Bengal Files trailer launch cancelled in Kolkata as TMC alleges the movie to be ‘Propaganda’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri calls it dictatorship

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj woman says, “I am a Hindu, I don’t want to become Muslim,” accuses brother of forcing the family to convert after...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: 18, including data thieves and crypto converters, held after a 6 month long police operation as crackdown on cybercrime continues

ANI -

‘Supreme Court cannot amend the Constitution or defeat the intent of the Constitution makers’, Union Govt warns of constitutional chaos over SC fixing time...

OpIndia Staff -

No permission to do Puja, but enough space to offer Namaz: How CPIM has different rules for Hindus and Muslims in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam ruined our daughters’ minds, both still trapped’: Parents of Hindu sisters targeted by Agra conversion gang share their ordeal with OpIndia

केशव मालान -

India’s semiconductor industry starts to take shape, focuses on mature-node fab manufacturing for automotive, telecom, industrial electronics sectors

ANI -

No ceasefire, no deal, no tangible output but ‘productive’: Trump-Putin meeting ends in Alaska with no agreement on Russia-Ukraine war

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Pakistani man living in Hyderabad with forged identity tricks Hindu woman, marries her, forcibly gets her converted

OpIndia Staff -

IIT Gandhinagar professor Ashish Xaxa dismissed from service, was in the spotlight for his controversial social media posts, has called Gujarat a ‘scam society’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com