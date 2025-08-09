Saturday, August 9, 2025
Updated:

UP: Hindu Dalit youth brutally killed by Muslim girl’s family in Lakhimpur over interfaith relationship with his brother, sparks communal tensions

In Lakhimpur Kheri’s Saidhari village, Uttar Pradesh, a young Hindu Dalit man was fatally attacked on 2nd August by the family of his brother's Muslim girlfriend, sparking communal tensions.

Image via ETV Bharat

A shocking incident of violence has come to light from Saidhari village of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, where a young Hindu Dalit man was fatally attacked by the family of a Muslim girl over interfaith relationship. The case was registered in the matter on 2nd August. The assault has triggered tensions between the two communities in the region.

As per the media reports, the victim, Nitin, son of Mahesh, had gone to meet his girlfriend on Saturday, 2nd August, on a river bridge in the Mahevaganj police station area. He was with two friends.

While they were meeting, members of the girl’s family reached the spot. Suddenly, they struck Nitin with a sharp weapon. The attack was so brutal that his clothes were torn, his neck was injured, and he lost consciousness.

His two friends, who fled for their safety, ran to Nitin’s home, which was around a kilometre away, and told his family about the attack. Nitin’s family members went to the place in a rush and found him unconscious in the river. They pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital for immediate medical care.

Violent clashes erupted between Nitin’s family and the girl’s relatives, leaving Nitin’s brother critically injured; he later succumbed to his wounds.

The horrific incident has created unrest in the village, with locals outraged by the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Pawan Gautam confirmed that a case was registered in the case on 2nd August and one of the accused had been arrested. “The investigation is underway, and a bid is being made to arrest the remaining accused,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded bulldozer action against the accused.

