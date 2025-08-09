Just days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of creating fake voters, citing anomalies such as “House Number 0” entries in voter lists. He showcased data from Mahadevapura in Karnataka’s Bangalore Central constituency, calling it a grand conspiracy.

But now, a Times Now Navbharat report has revealed an embarrassing twist, the same pattern exists in Rahul Gandhi’s own constituency, Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. The voter list there also has a large number of entries with “House Number 0” and even clusters of dozens of voters registered at the same address.

Voters with “House Number 0” found in Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency too

In Rae Bareli’s Assembly voter list, one address has 27 names, while two others have 18 each, eerily similar to the cases Rahul himself cited as proof of “electoral fraud” elsewhere. For years, Rae Bareli has been a Gandhi family stronghold, first Sonia Gandhi, now Rahul. The discovery raises the obvious question: if these patterns mean fraud in BJP-won seats, do they also mean fraud in Rahul’s own victory?

Experts point out that “House Number 0” in rural voter rolls often happens simply because homes have no official numbering, not necessarily due to foul play. Likewise, multiple voters at one address are common in joint families, shared housing, or rented accommodations, especially in semi-urban and rural India. The Election Commission regularly conducts corrections to update such records.

Ironically, Rahul has opposed the Commission’s SIR (Summary Intensive Revision) process, meant precisely to clean up such anomalies, and has refused to file a written complaint despite being asked.

Multiple voters registered at one address in Rae Bareli: Did Rahul Gandhi commit electoral fraud?

In his press conference, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the voter list contained 80 voters registered at a single address, linking it directly to electoral fraud. But in his own Rae Bareli constituency, a similar pattern has emerged just like the ones he cited while accusing others. At one booth, House No. 8 had 27 registered voters. At two other booths, House No. 80 and House No. 4 each had 18 registered voters.

It is a political irony that the very “fraud” he alleges is also present in his own constituency. In India’s vast electoral system, such situations are not uncommon. In both rural and urban areas, joint families or multiple tenants often result in several voters sharing the same address. The Election Commission routinely updates and corrects its rolls to address such issues.

In Bihar, the detailed SIR (Summary Intensive Revision) process for voter lists is part of this corrective mechanism. Rahul Gandhi, however, has opposed this reform and is actively campaigning against it. When the Election Commission asked him to file a complaint, he has refused to submit one in writing in any case.

What’s the truth behind Rahul Gandhi’s claim of 80 voters at a single address?

Meanwhile, his most dramatic allegation, that one house in Mahadevapura had 80 “fake voters” has also crumbled. Local Booth Level Officer Muniratna told the media that this address is a rented property where tenants change frequently. People register to vote using rental agreements, then move away, leaving outdated entries. The EC has already listed such names for removal.

In short, Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to paint the voter list issue as a BJP conspiracy may have backfired spectacularly, showing that the very “evidence” he cites against others exists in his own backyard.