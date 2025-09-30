On 28th September Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his “Mann Ki Baat” program. This marks the third occasion in the last month and a half that he has acknowledged this significant milestone of the outfit. This is particularly noteworthy as there has been a persistent effort by certain elements to suggest that there are disagreements between the Modi government and the group.

On the one hand, it is asserted that the government disregards the organization’s viewpoint and on the other hand, a growing “distance” between the two sides is projected a through orchestrated narrative.

PM Modi and the RSS share a relationship that spans several decades. He served as an RSS pracharak for an extended period prior to his affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Historically, both the two have refrained from openly discussing each other. However, PM Modi has unequivocally indicated that there is no rift between him and the group but instead a strong bond, in recent days.

PM Modi’s remarks during “Mann Ki Baat”

PM Modi reflected on the RSS’s role in nation-building. He stated, “This Vijayadashami holds special significance for another reason. It commemorates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This century-long journey is remarkable, unprecedented and inspiring in equal measure.”

He added, “Thus, alongside the independence of the country, it was also essential for the nation to be liberated from ideological oppression. In this light, the highly respected Dr (Keshav Baliram) Hedgewar began to consider the issue, and then, for this monumental task, he established the RSS on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925. After his death, the esteemed (Guruji Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar) continued this noble effort of national service.”

“The essence of sacrifice and service, along with the principles of discipline, constitutes the genuine strength of the sangh. Presently, the RSS has been diligently serving the nation for more than a century. This is why we see that whenever a natural calamity occurs anywhere in the country, RSS volunteers are the first to arrive on the scene,” the prime minister highlighted.

PM Modi penned an article on Mohan Bhagwat’s birthday

On 11th September, PM Modi published an extensive article in honor of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s birthday. This article effectively dispelled all rumors regarding the dispute between him and Bhagwat.

The prime minister mentioned, “His life has been an unwavering source of inspiration. He has devoted many years to working in the rural and marginalized areas of Maharashtra, particularly in Vidarbha. Many volunteers fondly remember the contributions of Bhagwat during his time as the All India Physical Chief. During this time, he spent invaluable years of his life in the villages of Bihar, fully committed to the cause of empowering the society.”

“We, the volunteers, are privileged to have a visionary and diligent Sarsanghchalak such as Mohan Bhagwat who is guiding the organization during this critical period. His life journey from a young volunteer to Sarsanghchalak exemplifies his commitment and ideological consistency,” he conveyed.

“Mohan Bhagwat has dedicated his entire life to strengthening the spirit of equality, harmony and brotherhood, inspired by the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he wrote while sharing the piece. PM Modi outlined, “He is always willing to serve Mother India,” and added, “On the special occasion of his 75th birthday, I have expressed my feelings regarding his inspiring personality. I wish him a long and healthy life.”

“मोहन भागवत जी ने वसुधैव कुटुंबकम के मंत्र से प्रेरित होकर समता-समरसता और बंधुत्व की भावना को सशक्त करने में अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित किया है।”



मां भारती की सेवा में सदैव तत्पर मोहन जी के 75वें जन्मदिन के विशेष अवसर पर मैंने उनके प्रेरक व्यक्तित्व को लेकर अपनी भावनाएं रखी हैं। मैं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025

Mention of RSS from the Red Fort

On 15th August, PM Modi praised the RSS while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This was the first instance during his premiership that he brought up the group from this iconic location. PM Modi voiced his pride regarding the organization.

“One hundred years ago, an organization was founded: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A century of service to the nation is a splendid golden chapter. With the determination to shift nation building from individual progress to the aim of Mother India’s welfare, for one hundred years, volunteers have committed their lives to the development of the motherland,” he declared.

He stated, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, recognized for its commitment, service, organization, and unmatched discipline, holds the title of the largest NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) globally. From the historic Red Fort, I pay my respects to all the volunteers who have played a role in this century-long journey of national service.”

Furthermore, PM Modi made a visit to the RSS headquarters located in Nagpur, where he paid tribute to the RSS founder, Dr Hedgewar, in late March 2025. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also held an extensive meeting with him at his residence in late April. This was followed by the announcement of a nationwide caste census.

PM Modi recent statements clearly demonstrate that there is no discord between him and the RSS, nor is there any division between the government and the RSS. On the contrary, this relationship is founded on trust, shared ideology and commitment.

As India fortifies its position on the global platform today, PM Modi’s accolades for the RSS further illustrate the critical role of ideological strength and social organization in bolstering a nation. The RSS is contributing this strength to India.

Founded by Dr. Hedgewar in 1925, the RSS has dedicated the past 100 years to social service and nation-building without any official political identity and it continues to make strides in this area. PM Modi’s comments unequivocally show that no matter how much the opposition propagates, the enduring bond between him and the sangh will continue to thrive.

